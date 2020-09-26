 Michigan Wolverines football WR commit Andrel Anthony had an impressive showing last night in East Lansing's win.
Big Plays Were The Name Of The Game For Andrel Anthony Last Night

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star wide receiver and Michigan Wolverines football commit Andrel Anthony had an impressive performance in his club's 21-6 win over River Rouge last night, making two highlight reel catches.

We were on hand for the showdown, and have a complete recap inside of Anthony's entire performance and the skill set he displayed.

Subscribers can read the article by CLICKING HERE.

Michigan Wolverines football commit Andrel Anthony
Michigan Wolverines football commit Andrel Anthony stands 6-2, 175.
