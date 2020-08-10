Big Ten Presidents reportedly voted 12-2 to cancel the 2020 football season ... other reports said they didn't. Then there were reports that the Presidents would meet again Monday night at 6:00 to provide the absolute final plan going forward — it turned out that it was a talk among conference Athletic Directors with no definitive outcome. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, in fact, seemed to provide some damage control after the ACC — expected by some to follow the Big Ten's lead — insisted they'd proceed as planned with expectations of playing the season. Herbtreit tweeted the conference would postpone, not cancel, if it came to that. RELATED: A Call for Leadership RELATED: Harbaugh on why he Wants his Team to Play

ACC 'absolutely' intends to play 2020 college football season after league meetings Mondayhttps://t.co/us9WilzyTH — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 10, 2020

As SI.com's Ross Dellenger wrote, "many expected intense pressure to be put on other conferences with the Big Ten's decision. More and more today, it's the Big Ten receiving an immense amount of pressure - from players, politicians and its own coaches - for a decision it hasn't yet announced." Among them — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. “I believe it is absolutely something we can do here in Nebraska," he said. What's clear ... the vast majority of college football players want to play, and they're being supported by their coaches. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was among them, listing several reasons today why he felt the season would continue. Several parents, including projected starting quarterback Dylan McCaffrey's, were appreciative and showed their support for the way U-M had cared for their kids. "We strongly believe that denying these players the opportunity to play football this season would jeopardize their fitness, their happiness and their futures," Lisa McCaffrey wrote.

When junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson expressed his desire to play, his father, former Michigan All-American and ER doctor Chris Hutchinson, backed him up. "I support Aidan, not only as his father but as an ER doc who has lived through some of the worst Covid in the country," he tweeted. "I support them playing as the protocols at the University of Michigan have proven to work. I feel my son is in the safest program and conference in the country." Monday night, several sources indicated Big Ten schools are informing their student-athletes and their parents that spring football is a very real possibility. Michigan practiced today and continues to prepare as though there will be a season this fall. If there isn't, however, it's looking more and more likely that spring football will mean more than just practice in 2021. And don't count out fall. An Ohio State source told Cleveland.com the Buckeyes would not vote to cancel football in 2020, and head coach Ryan Day fired a shot across the bow when asked what measures he'd take if the conference opted out.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was just asked on ESPN about playing in another conference if the Big Ten shuts down: "We need to look at every option. And if that's the only option, we need to explore it and see if that's something we can do."



👀 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 10, 2020

Nebraska's Scott Frost, too, said his program would explore other possibilities, as well . But there's plenty still to consider, including a recent report about potential heart issues among COVID survivors.



Heart issue linked to COVID-19 fuels Power 5 concern; medical sources say at least five Big Ten athletes and other athletes in the Power 5 have been found to have post-COVID heart issues. https://t.co/x7DgMJNkqW — Paula Lavigne (@pinepaula) August 10, 2020