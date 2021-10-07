Big Ten Media Day: Quick Hitters From Michigan's Juwan Howard At The Podium
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard and U-M women's head coach Kim Barnes Arico took the podium at Big Ten Media Day Thursday morning. Here are some quick hitters from what they said in their opening statements and Q&A sessions with the media.
• Howard was asked about why players seem to want to stick around: "It's Michigan. Not saying it in an arrogant way, but it's a special place." Says Ann Arbor is a great city, citing "Michigan Stadium, watching a football game with 115,000-plus cheering on Coach Harbaugh's team," etc. He says that players have trust in the program's vision, and that he hopes to have more Eli Brooks' join the fold.
• Howard was asked about freshman wing Isaiah Barnes ... "I'll first start with the person. I was impressed with getting to know him and his family. The high-character individual he is. ... I felt Michigan was the best place for him, and that's why we went after him. I'm happy he's a part of our family."
• With sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks and others returning, Howard says Michigan has a "very competitive group." He added that "every day when I drive into work, I'm excited to coach, learn from them and grow from each other."
• Howard says it was "beautiful and commendable" that his Big Ten championship-winning team was able to have fun and win, despite the pandemic and all that came with it last season.
• Howard: "The emotion that I displayed when I was first hired showed how much I care about this opportunity. When somebody puts their heart into something, they're going to give their everything."
• Barnes Arico says: "Juwan Howard is a pretty special man." She added that Howard comes to practice — she would thank him for watching and he would say, "Are you kidding me? We're family."
• Barnes Arico: "We get to work every day with Coach Howard and our men's program every day." She says there is a lot of excitement on the campus for both programs.
• Barnes Arico: "Obviously, we had four teams get to the Sweet 16 last year, which is incredibly impressive. The Big Ten was absolutely incredible, and we are stronger than ever before."
• Barnes Arico: "Having us here today is really important, with the success that women's basketball has had recently in the Big Ten. It's a great opportunity for our student-athletes to be in this environment and have the media attention."
• Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was asked about Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman wanting the Fighting Illini to be co-Big Ten champions with the Wolverines — who won the league outright — last season. He said he appreciates the passion, but that "I feel we made the right decision collectively with all the athletic directors and conference staff," to go by winning percentage.
