Big Ten Media Day: Quick Hitters From Michigan's Juwan Howard At The Podium

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard and U-M women's head coach Kim Barnes Arico took the podium at Big Ten Media Day Thursday morning. Here are some quick hitters from what they said in their opening statements and Q&A sessions with the media.

• Howard was asked about why players seem to want to stick around: "It's Michigan. Not saying it in an arrogant way, but it's a special place." Says Ann Arbor is a great city, citing "Michigan Stadium, watching a football game with 115,000-plus cheering on Coach Harbaugh's team," etc. He says that players have trust in the program's vision, and that he hopes to have more Eli Brooks' join the fold.

• Howard was asked about freshman wing Isaiah Barnes ... "I'll first start with the person. I was impressed with getting to know him and his family. The high-character individual he is. ... I felt Michigan was the best place for him, and that's why we went after him. I'm happy he's a part of our family."

• With sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks and others returning, Howard says Michigan has a "very competitive group." He added that "every day when I drive into work, I'm excited to coach, learn from them and grow from each other."

• Howard says it was "beautiful and commendable" that his Big Ten championship-winning team was able to have fun and win, despite the pandemic and all that came with it last season.

• Howard: "The emotion that I displayed when I was first hired showed how much I care about this opportunity. When somebody puts their heart into something, they're going to give their everything."

