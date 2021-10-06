Class Of 2024 Guard Christian Anderson Pledges To Juwan Howard, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his staff are still finishing up the 2022 class and have yet to snag their first 2023 pledge, but the momentum is still rolling. U-M snagged a commitment from sharpshooting point guard Christian Anderson of Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 6, a class of 2024 standout.

Though not big, Anderson has already made a name for himself as one of the best shooters in his class (and others). He's got legit range to 30 feet, scores in the paint and take defense seriously.

“When surveying the court to start a game you may overlook Anderson, due to his size," Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw said after seeing him this summer. "However, from the first play moving forward, the Atlanta product is hard to miss. He has a certain air about him on the floor that makes it hard to take your eyes off him, and his teammates follow suit.

"Anderson has a tight handle, great court vision and a smooth jump shot from deep - deep - range. Despite his small stature, he plays with a major confidence in his game, and he has the skill set that allows him to back it up. After the game, you then see him walk up to his dad, who stands about 6-foot-5 and realize there could be some growth still to go here."

He visited for Michigan's football weekend with Rutgers and was blown away, having received his offer in June.



