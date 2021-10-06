Class Of 2024 Guard Christian Anderson Pledges To Juwan Howard, Michigan
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his staff are still finishing up the 2022 class and have yet to snag their first 2023 pledge, but the momentum is still rolling. U-M snagged a commitment from sharpshooting point guard Christian Anderson of Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 6, a class of 2024 standout.
Though not big, Anderson has already made a name for himself as one of the best shooters in his class (and others). He's got legit range to 30 feet, scores in the paint and take defense seriously.
“When surveying the court to start a game you may overlook Anderson, due to his size," Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw said after seeing him this summer. "However, from the first play moving forward, the Atlanta product is hard to miss. He has a certain air about him on the floor that makes it hard to take your eyes off him, and his teammates follow suit.
"Anderson has a tight handle, great court vision and a smooth jump shot from deep - deep - range. Despite his small stature, he plays with a major confidence in his game, and he has the skill set that allows him to back it up. After the game, you then see him walk up to his dad, who stands about 6-foot-5 and realize there could be some growth still to go here."
He visited for Michigan's football weekend with Rutgers and was blown away, having received his offer in June.
His dad, Christian Anderson Sr., was a pro basketball player in Europe, having played in a number of countries. He stands 6-6, and the thought is that his son isn't done growing yet.
"IQ on the court and off the court is his No. 1 trait," his father told sportstalk2319.com. "Smart work is how you get things done.”
Runna Report founder and coach Adrian Collins believes he's one of the top players in his class.
“I have never ever seen a guy produce every level he goes up like Christian Anderson," Collins said. "His consistency and efficiency has never faltered. Whenever he gets his opportunity, he is making a play. He has a pro mindset as a freshman."
Anderson Jr. told TiptonEdits Howard was the reason he pledged so early.
“I chose Michigan because of the relationship I made with Coach Juwan (Howard),” Anderson said. “His staff is great, and the school felt like a family.
"I really like the campus and the whole atmosphere at Michigan. They also have a great reputation, not just their sports, but their academics too. I think I fit their culture perfectly.”
Watch for more on this pledge in the hours to come ...
