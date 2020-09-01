"From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season," he wrote.

The Big Ten football soap opera added another potential twist today, with national sports TV/radio talk show host Dan Patrick this time providing the latest update in a tweet this afternoon.

Patrick has had sources close to the situation throughout this whole debacle, consistently providing informative updates over the last several weeks and months.

Reports last week indicated the Big Ten was looking at potentially beginning the season around Thanksgiving time, though it was also cited that many head coaches were not on the same page as their respective school presidents.

If what Patrick said today comes to fruition, an October kickoff for the conference would be significantly earlier than what anyone expected. The aforementioned Thanksgiving 2020 debut appeared to be the best case scenario, with many believing it was still a far-fetched scenario.

It's still important to note nothing is official at this point, and there seems to be constant contradictions any time a report from a reputable source surfaces.

TheWolverine's John Borton, meanwhile, provided yet another informative update last night on what he's hearing behind the scenes, which can be read HERE.