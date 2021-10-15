Big Ten Football Odds: The Best Bets In Week 7

It is hard to believe the college football regular season is nearly halfway over, but that is the position we find ourselves in with the Michigan Wolverines on a bye this week. That gives fans of the Maize and Blue a chance to sit back and watch some other games from around the conference. However, this week's slate is a bit lacking in pizazz. One way to make them more interesting might be to take a look at the betting angles. Each week for the rest of the year, we will look around the conference and what Vegas says about the Big Ten matchups and what some intriguing plays might be. RELATED: Wolverine TV Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Midseason Football Review

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are due for a victory after how they have played recently. (AP Photo)

It has been a rough go of it personally. This column was started at my previous place of employment and the last few weeks of picks took place on Twitter. A 3-2 mark last week boosted the record to 26-27 on the year. Perhaps a new home will bring better fortune. Here are the hypothetical plays this week across the conference. Odds are via the Vegas Insider Consensus. The times listed are Eastern.

No. 10 Michigan State (-4.5) at Indiana, over/under 48 points – 12 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Michigan State has proven itself to be one of the most explosive offenses in the country through six games and a legitimate threat in the Big Ten East. Indiana was expected to be that but has fallen short of what the preseason hype suggested they would be. They are coming off of a 24-0 loss at Penn State followed by a bye week. The gut likes the point total in this game. Pick: Over 48

Nebraska (-4) at Minnesota, o/u 48.5 – 12 p.m., ESPN2

Nebraska's efforts against Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan have been rewarded with zero victories. They do not have the wins to prove progress made, but they are a good football team that is due to have a few go their way down the stretch. A letdown game could be in the cards, but they should be able to handle the Gophers. Pick: Nebraska (-4)

Rutgers (-2.5) at Northwestern, o/u 44.5 – 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Rutgers has lost three straight games since starting 3-0, but already has its gauntlet of Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State out of the way. Northwestern has been terrible so far this year and is one of the worst teams in the Power 5, but is coming off of a bye week. There will not be a ton of eyeballs on this game, but Rutgers will prevail and cover. Note: I picked the Wildcats on the podcast with Clayton. Chalk this one up to a change of heart. Pick: Northwestern (+2.5)

Purdue at No. 2 Iowa (-11.5), o/u 43 – 3:30 p.m., ABC

Iowa has had a crazy amount of turnover luck this season and was bailed out by Penn State's backup quarterback situation last week. The Hawkeyes got away with one there, which has kept them at the top of the rankings. Iowa will look to avenge its Week 1 loss to Purdue in 2020 and has lost three of the last four in the series. Look for a statement game on Saturday. Pick: Iowa (-11.5)

Army at Wisconsin (-14), o/u 38.5 – 8 p.m., Big Ten Network