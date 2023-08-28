Michigan, the two-time reigning Big Ten Tournament champions, will open its conference season at Yost Ice Arena against Ohio State on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21.

With less than two months until the college hockey season begins, the Big Ten has released its conference schedule for all seven of its teams.

Below is the full schedule in chronological order:

vs. Ohio State (Oct. 20-21)

at Wisconsin (Nov. 3-4)

vs. Minnesota (Nov. 10-11)

vs. Penn State (Nov. 17-18)

at Notre Dame (Dec. 1-2)

at Michigan State (Jan. 19)

vs. Michigan State (Jan. 20)

vs. Wisconsin (Jan. 26-27)

at Ohio State (Feb. 2-3)

vs. Michigan State (Feb. 9)

vs. Michigan State (Feb. 10, Duel in the D)

at Penn State (Feb. 16-17)

vs. Notre Dame (Feb. 23-24)

at Minnesota (March 1-2)

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals (March 8-10)

Big Ten Tournament Semifinals (March 16)

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game (March 23)

Last season, Michigan finished Big Ten play with a regular-season record of 12-10-2. The Wolverines earned the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and they went 4-0, sweeping Wisconsin, and defeating Ohio State and Minnesota to bring home their second consecutive tournament title.

Michigan advanced to the Frozen Four for the second straight season but fell to Quinnipiac in the national semifinal.

In 2023, Brandon Naurato enters his second season at the helm, but his first season as permanent head coach (he spent 2022-23 as the interim head coach).