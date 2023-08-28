Big Ten releases full 2023-24 hockey schedule
With less than two months until the college hockey season begins, the Big Ten has released its conference schedule for all seven of its teams.
Michigan, the two-time reigning Big Ten Tournament champions, will open its conference season at Yost Ice Arena against Ohio State on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21.
Below is the full schedule in chronological order:
vs. Ohio State (Oct. 20-21)
at Wisconsin (Nov. 3-4)
vs. Minnesota (Nov. 10-11)
vs. Penn State (Nov. 17-18)
at Notre Dame (Dec. 1-2)
at Michigan State (Jan. 19)
vs. Michigan State (Jan. 20)
vs. Wisconsin (Jan. 26-27)
at Ohio State (Feb. 2-3)
vs. Michigan State (Feb. 9)
vs. Michigan State (Feb. 10, Duel in the D)
at Penn State (Feb. 16-17)
vs. Notre Dame (Feb. 23-24)
at Minnesota (March 1-2)
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals (March 8-10)
Big Ten Tournament Semifinals (March 16)
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game (March 23)
Last season, Michigan finished Big Ten play with a regular-season record of 12-10-2. The Wolverines earned the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and they went 4-0, sweeping Wisconsin, and defeating Ohio State and Minnesota to bring home their second consecutive tournament title.
Michigan advanced to the Frozen Four for the second straight season but fell to Quinnipiac in the national semifinal.
In 2023, Brandon Naurato enters his second season at the helm, but his first season as permanent head coach (he spent 2022-23 as the interim head coach).
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram