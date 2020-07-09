The Big Ten conference has announced it will play a conference-only schedule this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The slate would most likely consisting of 10 games for each team. This development is in line with what The Wolverine's Chris Balas has reported over recent days.

"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," the conference's statement read. "To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports.

"Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."

This announcement means that Michigan football's games at Washington and against Ball State and Arkansas State would not take place.

Other notable non-conference affairs that would not occur under this model are Ohio State at Oregon, Notre Dame versus Wisconsin and Iowa against Iowa State.

