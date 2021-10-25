Blake Corum: Beating MSU 'Would Take Our Season To Another Level'

Michigan Wolverines freshman running back Blake Corum is coached by someone plenty familiar with the upcoming rivalry tilt with the Michigan State Spartans. Running backs coach Mike Hart famously coined the term "Little Brother," a phrase that has stuck 14 years later, following Michigan's 28-24 win in East Lansing in 2007. It was the term that launched a million arrows in the in-state rivalry and fueled the Spartans for a decade-plus after it was said. So far, it has not come up much in the lead-up to this weekend's game. “No, he hasn’t said much," Corum told the media on Monday afternoon. "I’ve seen his past with Michigan State but right now he hasn’t said much. We’re just locking in on film and getting ready.” RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss What The MSU Rivalry Means To Them RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh – ‘Playoff Mindset At This Point’

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum will matchup with MSU's Kenneth Walker on the other sideline on Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Corum has gotten a taste of the rivalry already on the losing end of last year's 27-24 decision in Ann Arbor. The importance of getting the job done is not lost on him. “It’s huge obviously with (two schools) in the state of Michigan. Whoever wins gets the right to boast or whatever you want to do the rest of the year. It’s a huge game and it means a lot.” Both Corum and junior running back Hassan Haskins will look to match and surpass Michigan State's running game, led by Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III, the nation's second-leading rusher through seven games. Corum and Haskins are Pro Football Focus' first and fifth-highest graded running backs in college football. That juxtaposition will add some fuel to how the Michigan backs prepare this week. “As a competitor, you always want to beat whoever you’re playing, offense and defense," he said. "I don’t really watch film on their offense, but I’ve heard his name and people have talked about him. I know what he’s done. So obviously, yeah. “Everything means a lot to me. This is a big game. We’re both 7-0. There’s tension there. It means a lot. Like (senior linebacker Josh Ross) said previously, I’m ready to go.”

What will the recipe for success be in Ann Arbor this week? Corum says his team will not be looking to reinvent the wheel this week in practice. “We continue to do what we do," he said. "We’ve been playing and preparing really hard. Let’s see if we can take up a notch. Let’s see if we can prepare a little more, watch a little more film. That will get the job done. "The tension has been up all year. No matter who the team was, we’ve been ready to go from day one. We prepare like it’s any other game. Being an in-state rivalry, the tension will be up a little bit. We’ll prepare the same and even a little more. At the end of the day, it’s just another ballgame and we have to go out and do our assignments.”