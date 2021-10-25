 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Players On What MSU Rivalry Means To Them
Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Discuss What The MSU Rivalry Means To Them

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross, second-year freshman running back Blake Corum and redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes discuss U-M's upcoming game at Michigan State.

Michigan Football LB Josh Ross

Michigan Football RB Blake Corum

Michigan Football LT Ryan Hayes

