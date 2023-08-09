Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards named to Doak Walker Preseason Watch List
Michigan's dynamic running back tandem has received some preseason recognition for the top award at their position heading into the 2023 season.
The Doak Walker Award announced its preseason watch list on Wednesday, with both Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards appearing on the list awarded to the nation's top running back.
Corum is coming off a career year that was unfortunately cut short due to injury, he finished the 2022 season with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
For Edwards, his season was also shortened due to injury and filled in admirably in Corum's absence. He finished the 2022 season with 991 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns.
