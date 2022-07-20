Blake Corum named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
Another day, another watch list for Blake Corum.
The Doak Walker Award goes to the nation's best running back each season.
Blake Corum has been popular among award groups this preseason. Along with Doak Walker, he has also been recognized by the trusts for the Walter Camp Foundation and the Maxwell Award.
Corum heads into 2022 the lead back in a Michigan offense that saw 39 rushing touchdowns in 2021. With Corum back to full health and Hassan Haskins carries available, the national media and award foundations are expecting big things from Corum.
