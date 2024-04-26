With the 83rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected former Michigan running back Blake Corum. After four years in Ann Arbor with Michigan, Corum will head to Los Angeles, where he will begin his NFL career.

Corum arrived in Ann Arbor as a four-star running back from Marshall, Virginia, in the 2020 recruiting class. He was ranked as the 105th player in the class and the eighth running back in the nation.

As a freshman during the COVID-shortened season, Corum totaled 77 yards on the ground and 73 yards through the air for a total of 150 yards. He also found the end zone twice during his freshman campaign.

In 2021, Corum was the 'Lightning' to Hassan Haskins' 'Thunder.' The duo rushed for nearly 2,300 yards and led Michigan to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Corum ran for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. He also caught 24 balls for 141 yards and a score.

During his junior season, Corum took over as the bell-cow back and he saw a major increase in production. Starting with the Big Ten opener against Maryland, Corum carried the ball at least 25 yards and racked up at least 100 yards in every game up until his injury against Illinois on Senior Day.

Corum had 18 carries for 108 yards along with two receptions for 39 yards in the first half before he went down with what was essentially a season-ending injury.

In 2023, though, Corum returned for his senior season and led Michigan to the national championship. He broke the program record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season and with his game-winning touchdown in overtime against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, Corum broke the Michigan record for most rushing touchdowns in a career.

At 5-foot-8 and 218 pounds, Corum is a short, muscular runner who is hard to bring down. He put up 27 reps on the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was the most of any running back.

"Blake Corum is an exceptionally refined runner whose size and limited athletic ability puts a ceiling on his NFL potential," Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen wrote.

"In terms of vision and decision making, you won't find a better runner in this class than Corum. He consistently picks out the right rushing lanes and almost never wastes time behind the line of scrimmage, both of which limit negative plays. Corum is also very willing to plunge forward to get the yards that are there rather than dance around and risk wasting plays."

"However, Corum is not overwhelming in any way athletically and is likely maxed out. He takes a while to kick into high gear when attacking the perimeter. His top speed is not all that threatening either, though he can occasionally separate from the pack."

Corum will head to Los Angeles to play for head coach Sean McVay. He'll join a dynamic offense of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.