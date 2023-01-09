Michigan running back Blake Corum went on The Rich Eisen Show to announce his intentions for the 2023 season. The unanimous All-American will return to Ann Arbor next season.

During his appearance, Corum stated that he would be returning for his final season of eligibility.

Corum was a Heisman favorite throughout the 2022 season, before a knee injury against Illinois derailed his campaign. Corum attempted to play against Ohio State, but after two carries pulled himself out of the game. It was clear he was not right and was going to be unable to finish the game. Corum would get surgery for the knee and has spent time in California and Michigan rehabbing the injury since.

Corum was a workhorse back last year, especially in Big Ten play. In the first 7 games of conference play, Corum had at least 25 carries 100 yards and a score in each game. Before being injured against Illinois, he still had 18 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. He would finish the season with 1,463 yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Despite his dominant season leading the Michigan offense, Corum was not invited to New York as a Heisman finalist and lost out on the Doak Walker Award, seemingly punished for being unable to play against Ohio State. Still, the AP, AFCA, FWAA, TSN, and the WCFF all recognized Corum as a first team All-American, making him the first Michigan running honored as an unanimous All-American since Bob Chappuis in 1947.

Corum will once again pair with Donovan Edwards to form what will likely be the best running back duo in the nation. Edwards himself fell just short of 1000 yards with 991, including 520 yards in three last games of the season where he filled in for Corum. Against Penn State, with both players at full health, the duo showed what they can when they combined for 339 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Now, lightning and lightning is back for the 2023 season.