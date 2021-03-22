INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball is without perhaps its best player in senior forward Isaiah Livers, but the Maize and Blue are fortunate enough to have a role player as experienced and talented as junior Brandon Johns to step into the starting lineup. Johns, who averages 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on the season, has upped his production to 8.3 points and 3.3 boards per outing over his last three as his role expanded. The East Lansing, Mich., native has long discussed confidence as a key aspect in his game, and he has grown immensely in that area since stepping foot on campus back in 2018. He's taken even bigger strides over the last week, now that he's being asked to do more. "Honestly, I just felt a different type of confidence in myself, because I had been in this position before and it’s something that I’ve worked for the whole time I’ve been here," Johns said on the 'Defend The Block' podcast with Brian Boesch of his added responsibility, also referring back to his 11 starts last season while Livers was out. "I just want to embrace the opportunity and never be scared of it. I just was more confident in myself than I think I’ve ever been. I just wanted to take on that role and at least try to bring my teammates up with me." RELATED: Michigan vs. LSU Preview, Lineup Breakdown, Prediction & More RELATED: Franz Wagner Previews The Challenges LSU Will Present

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Brandon Johns is averaging just over four points per game on the season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

With the added confidence has come a boost of aggressiveness. Johns has been more of a force down low since becoming a starter. He's going to the rim more and is being rewarded for it in the form of free throw attempts — 16 over the last two games. He's cashed in on 13 of those opportunities. "I’ve been working on it a ton, and it's the only thing that’s going to take me far in life, is confidence," Johns said. "I need to bring that with me every single day. The more confident I am, the better I feel I’m going to play, the most aggressive I’m going to be on the court and the more I’m going to be able to trust in myself." In Michigan's 82-66 win over Texas Southern in the NCAA Tournament's first round, Johns notched his second double-figure game of the season, scoring 11 points. The Wolverines are set to take on No. 8 seed LSU Monday night in what should be an exciting contest. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, while he has a lot of tournament experience as a player, is amidst his first time preparing for a NCAA Tournament game with just two days to prepare. Johns is confident with the way the team has been getting ready over the last 48 hours or so.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!