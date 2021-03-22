We'll start with LSU's offense against Michigan's defense. The Tigers have a high-powered attack that ranks fifth nationally in efficiency, while the Wolverines have the country's sixth-best defense. While the Maize and Blue have been stout defensively all season long, that doesn't mean LSU won't get the better of them in this matchup, given the style of play.

An up-tempo team that likes to run, LSU plays a five-out offense that is predicated largely on ball-screen action and isolations when in the half court. The Tigers are the sixth-best pick-and-roll team in the country (0.948 points per possession). Meanwhile, the Wolverines don’t defend the ball screen at a high level and are actually below average in that category (264th in the country in points per possession allowed).

LSU has three players — junior guard Javonte Smart, freshman guard Cameron Thomas and sophomore forward Trendon Watford — who rank in the top 130 in pick-and-roll efficiency as the ball handler. In addition, Smart and Thomas each stand at 6-foot-4, while the Wolverines' backcourt has struggled against taller guards this season.

The Tigers' lack of size will force Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson and junior forward Brandon Johns out to the perimeter to check — and stay in front of — elite dribble-drivers for their size or switch onto a guard and take on that challenge. The Tigers' spacing makes it hard to give much help. That's where Michigan's zone defense may come into play. The Wolverines ran it on 50 percent of its half-court defensive possessions against Maryland last week, with the Terps' personnel being quite similar to LSU's.

Michigan sophomore wing Franz Wagner said Sunday night that the team knows LSU's guards are "live from anywhere." They'll shoot from just about anywhere, including from near the logo, and can knock those looks down. Wagner recognized that winning one-on-one battles will go a long way in trying to pull out a win.

LSU is the 11th-most efficient team in the country since the beginning of March and has actually been ascending defensively, ranking 85th nationally over the last three weeks despite checking at No. 122 in defensive efficiency for the season.