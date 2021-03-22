Michigan vs. LSU Preview, Lineup Breakdown, Prediction & More
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball (21-4, 14-3 Big Ten) will take on the No. 8-seeded LSU Tigers (19-9, 11-6 SEC) in second-round NCAA Tournament action Monday night (March 22) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Maize and Blue just took care of business against Texas Southern in the first round, winning 82-66, while LSU notched an impressive victory over No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure, 76-61.
Head coach Will Wade and his Tigers finished third in the SEC regular-season standings and took Alabama, a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, down to the wire in the SEC Tournament championship game in an 80-79 loss.
Meanwhile, Juwan Howard's crew lost three of its last five games heading into the Big Dance, with plenty of the struggles due to senior forward Isaiah Livers' foot injury that he re-aggravated and played on during the final week of the regular season. Livers, a 13-point per game scorer, is out for this game and for the foreseeable future.
Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including a closer look at the matchup, a breakdown of each team's lineup, key statistics, a Q&A with LSU beat writer David Folse II of Tiger Details and more.
Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. LSU Tigers: Game Time, Betting Line, How To Watch, More
Date: Monday, March 22, 2021
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Channel: CBS (Stream: March Madness Live)
On The Call: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) & AJ Ross (sideline)
Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM)
On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst)
Line: Michigan -5
Over/Under: 148
KenPom Prediction: Michigan 80, LSU 74
Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Michigan 76, LSU 74
The Matchup
We'll start with LSU's offense against Michigan's defense. The Tigers have a high-powered attack that ranks fifth nationally in efficiency, while the Wolverines have the country's sixth-best defense. While the Maize and Blue have been stout defensively all season long, that doesn't mean LSU won't get the better of them in this matchup, given the style of play.
An up-tempo team that likes to run, LSU plays a five-out offense that is predicated largely on ball-screen action and isolations when in the half court. The Tigers are the sixth-best pick-and-roll team in the country (0.948 points per possession). Meanwhile, the Wolverines don’t defend the ball screen at a high level and are actually below average in that category (264th in the country in points per possession allowed).
LSU has three players — junior guard Javonte Smart, freshman guard Cameron Thomas and sophomore forward Trendon Watford — who rank in the top 130 in pick-and-roll efficiency as the ball handler. In addition, Smart and Thomas each stand at 6-foot-4, while the Wolverines' backcourt has struggled against taller guards this season.
The Tigers' lack of size will force Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson and junior forward Brandon Johns out to the perimeter to check — and stay in front of — elite dribble-drivers for their size or switch onto a guard and take on that challenge. The Tigers' spacing makes it hard to give much help. That's where Michigan's zone defense may come into play. The Wolverines ran it on 50 percent of its half-court defensive possessions against Maryland last week, with the Terps' personnel being quite similar to LSU's.
Michigan sophomore wing Franz Wagner said Sunday night that the team knows LSU's guards are "live from anywhere." They'll shoot from just about anywhere, including from near the logo, and can knock those looks down. Wagner recognized that winning one-on-one battles will go a long way in trying to pull out a win.
LSU is the 11th-most efficient team in the country since the beginning of March and has actually been ascending defensively, ranking 85th nationally over the last three weeks despite checking at No. 122 in defensive efficiency for the season.
