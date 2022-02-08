Breaking: Michigan tabs Vanderbilt's Jesse Minter as DC

Michigan has hired Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to the same position.

Minter replaces Mike Macdonald, who left the program earlier this winter to be the Ravens' defensive coordinator.

Minter spent four seasons with Baltimore before being hired by Vanderbilt in 2021. He was a defensive assistant for three seasons before being promoted to defensive backs coach in 2020 and eventually becoming a college coordinator for the Commodores.

In the first season of a monstrous rebuild at Vandy, Minter's unit ranked below 100th in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, and passing defense.

Macdonald and Minter's trajectories are similar. Both started as assistants and worked their way up to being position coaches in the league before taking a first-time coordinator position in Power Five college football. But they're also very different as Minter was a college coordinator for six seasons before heading to Baltimore.

The 38-year-old is in his 16th season as a coach, starting as an intern at Notre Dame in 2006. He's been a graduate assistant at Cincinnatti, linebackers coach at Indiana State then spent six consecutive seasons as defensive coordinator at ISU (2 seasons) and Georgia State (4 seasons).

When Macdonald revamped Michigan's defense last offseason, he brought along a lot of Ravens ideologies, styles, and attitudes. Minter is expected to pave his own path, but their corresponding styles should make for a seamless transition from Macdonald running the defense to Minter.

Michigan's staff reshuffle will continue with more moves pending in the coming days.



