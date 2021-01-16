The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team lost their first game of the season today, falling 75-57 at Minnesota in a matchup the Golden Gophers controlled throughout. U-M’s record fell to 11-1 as a result, though every college basketball fan in the nation knew the Maize and Blue were bound to lose at some point when considering how much of a grind the Big Ten slate is. The key for this Wolverine squad moving forward will be to put this horrendous performance behind them, and make sure one loss doesn’t turn into a second straight when Maryland comes to town Tuesday night.

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 boards per game last year. (USA Today Sports Images)

“It’s one game and we know we’ll have to bring it in practice and keep grinding,” senior guard Chaundee Brown insisted afterward. “We’ll have to have a short-term memory. “We know we can’t settle with where we’re at, because we didn’t come out ready to play like they did today. They threw the first punch, but it’s onto the next game for us.” “You have to credit your opponent, because Minnesota was ready and we weren’t from the start,” senior forward Isaiah Livers added. “We didn’t come out with intensity and lacked focus from the start. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and move onto the next game. It’s the new guys’ first loss here, but we handled it well in the locker room and guys weren’t pointing fingers. “[Senior guard] Luke Wilson and I have been here four years and we both said afterward we’d rather have that first loss in January instead of February or near the Big Ten tournament when seeding happens. “We’ll move on and learn from this.” The Wolverines didn’t do much right on either side of the ball today, shooting just 39 percent from the field and allowing Minnesota to convert 47 percent of its shots. Twenty Michigan turnovers didn’t help matters either. The Golden Gophers deserve credit, on the flip side, with two of their key cogs — redshirt junior point guard Marcus Carr and junior center Liam Robbins — going off for 17 and 22 points, respectively.

