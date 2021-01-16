Miss any of the Michigan Wolverines' basketball game at Minnesota today? Here's how the entire loss in Minneapolis unfolded…

It was a rough offensive start for Michigan today. The Gophers jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead at the 17:12 mark on a jumper from redshirt junior guard Marcus Carr, before freshman center Hunter Dickinson finally got U-M on the board with a monstrous dunk.

His jam trimmed Minnesota's lead to 6-2. The Gophers' edge sat at 8-2 at the under-16 timeout. Michigan was just one-of-four from the field at that point with five turnovers. A corner jumper from senior guard Chaundee Brown made it 10-6 at 13:10, with the 6-5 guard having a toe on the line on his shot.

Minnesota's margin sat at 14-8 at the under-12 media timeout, with the Wolverines having turned the ball over seven times. Brown was the leading scorer with just four points.

Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis helped Michigan keep pace with a lay-in at 8:40, making it 16-10 in favor of Minnesota. The Gophers stretched the lead to 10 (22-12) when junior guard Both Gach laid it in with 5:25 left in the half.

It was still 10 (24-14) at the under-four timeout, with U-M having turned the ball over nine times. Brown and Davis were the leading scorers at that point, with just six points. A triple from senior forward Isaiah Livers cut Minnesota's edge to 24-17 at the 3:30 mark, before another trifecta from the senior made it 24-21 soon after.

The Maize and Blue were on a 9-0 run at that point. Minnesota ended the half on a quick 6-2 run of their own though, with U-M not even getting a shot off on their final possession.

The Wolverines concluded with 11 turnovers in the first half.

