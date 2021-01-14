• Michigan fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith is listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, but those numbers may be a bit generous. He has been a guy that the Wolverines have tried to find a good matchup for all season, routinely placing senior guard Eli Brooks on the opponent's top guard (Badgers' fifth-year senior D'Mitrik Trice, in this case).

• As cliche as it sounds, what Smith lacks in height, he makes up for in heart. He was matched up with Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison, who is all of 6-foot-4, 202 pounds. That was the one clear mismatch the Badgers had coming into the game, and they tried to exploit it right away, on the team's second offensive possession. They posted Davison up on Smith, and Smith did a great job staying in front of him, holding his ground, contesting the shot and forcing a miss.