Film Room: Breaking Down Key Aspects Of Michigan's Win Over Wisconsin
No. 7 Michigan Wolverines basketball rolled No. 9 Wisconsin Tuesday night at Crisler Center, 77-54.
Below is our film review of key aspects of the game.
Mike Smith guarding Brad Davison was supposed to be a mismatch in favor of Wisconsin, but that wasn't the case
• Michigan fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith is listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, but those numbers may be a bit generous. He has been a guy that the Wolverines have tried to find a good matchup for all season, routinely placing senior guard Eli Brooks on the opponent's top guard (Badgers' fifth-year senior D'Mitrik Trice, in this case).
• As cliche as it sounds, what Smith lacks in height, he makes up for in heart. He was matched up with Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison, who is all of 6-foot-4, 202 pounds. That was the one clear mismatch the Badgers had coming into the game, and they tried to exploit it right away, on the team's second offensive possession. They posted Davison up on Smith, and Smith did a great job staying in front of him, holding his ground, contesting the shot and forcing a miss.
• All in all, Davison was 0-of-4 from the field (per Synergy) with Smith as the primary defender, and really only had one good look, which came on a high ball screen from fifth-year senior forward Micah Potter where Smith got sucked in and taken out of the play. Luckily for the Wolverines, that shot rimmed around and out.
• Wisconsin players shot a combined 2-of-9 on Smith, the supposed weak link of Michigan's defense.
D'Mitrik Trice was held in check by Eli Brooks and others
• Despite the final numbers (20 points, 7-13 FG, 4-7 3FG), Trice actually didn't have much of an impact in the game when it mattered. He only had seven points, on 3-of-8 shooting with two turnovers, through the first 28 minutes of the contest, before he nailed a three to cut the Michigan lead to 37.
• We mentioned previously that Brooks' assignment was a tough one, trying to hold Trice, a 15-point-per-game scorer, in check. He continues to show why he is one of the best on-ball perimeter defenders in the Big Ten and the country.
