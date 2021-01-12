Michigan sophomore wing Franz Wagner slightly edges out senior forward Isaiah Livers for our player of the game honors in this one. Wagner was flat-out special against the Badgers, posting a double-double with 15 points (7-of-10 from the field) and 10 rebounds. But his defense might've been the most impressive aspect of his game.

No matter who he was matched up with — one of Wisconsin's talented bigs or wings — Wagner frustrated them to the no end, something he's extremely good at. His length was ridiculous, and per usual, he was making plays he has no business making Wagner's four steals were crucial and caught the Badgers off guard.

All that said, Livers really set the tone for the Wolverines, and would be standing up on the podium with Wagner if it were the Olympics. The senior played like a senior, bringing the energy, making his shots, defending like crazy and rallying the troops. He finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, with 10 of his points coming in the first half when this was still a competitive game.