Brown, Warinner Have Been Revealing Several Of U-M's Practice Standouts
Ever since the Michigan Wolverines' football team began fall camp in early August, defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive line coach Ed Warinner have been frequently tweeting out the top performers from their respective units.
Warinner has been releasing two standout offensive linemen from each practice — one who is tabbed as a "Technician of the day" and another who receives an "Effort of the day" award.
Brown, on the other hand, has been putting out who Michigan's "Dude of the day" after most practices, with "dude" being the highest defensive honor in his terminology. He has also been tabbing individuals as "Not a Dude, but a guy," with "guy" being the next-highest honor the veteran defensive coordinator hands out.
We will continue updating this article until the Oct. 24 opener at Minnesota, but below is a list of the individual players who have been honored publicly by both Warinner and Brown so far.
Warinner's "Technicians of the day:"
• Two-time honorees — redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior right guard Andrew Stueber and fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis
• One-time honorees — redshirt junior left guard Chuck Filiaga, redshirt sophomore Griffin Korican and redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield
Warinner's "Effort of the day" winners:
• Two-time honoree — fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis
• One-time honorees — freshman center Reece Atteberry, redshirt freshman right tackle Karsen Barnhart, redshirt junior tackle Joel Honigford, redshirt freshman tackle Trente Jones, redshirt sophomore Griffin Korican, redshirt junior right guard Andrew Stueber and freshman Zak Zinter
Brown's "Dudes of the day:"
• Two-time honorees — senior safety Brad Hawkins and redshirt sophomore defensive end Julius Welschof
• One-time honorees — redshirt junior linebacker Adam Fakih, redshirt sophomore safety Sammy Faustin, sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone, redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross, redshirt freshman cornerback D.J. Turner and redshirt junior defensive end Luiji Vilain
Brown's "Not a Dude, but a guy" recipients:
• One-time honorees — redshirt junior linebacker Adam Fakih, redshirt sophomore safety Sammy Faustin, redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray, redshirt freshman defensive back Keshaun Harris,, sophomore safety Daxton Hill, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt freshman defensive end Mike Morris, redshirt junior defensive tackle Phillip Paea, freshman safety Makari Paige, redshirt freshman cornerback Jalen Perry, redshirt junior linebacker Adam Shibley, redshirt sophomore defensive end Julius Welschof
Offensive Line Standouts:
Tuesday’s top 2 men in the Trenches for the Maize and Blue. Pads going on today. Excited to see who stands out all geared up. 💪Go Blue pic.twitter.com/CZJ45n9pxj— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 30, 2020
Saturday’s Top performances in the Big House for the Offensive line. A lot of great work by all but these two were the best. #27days 💪🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AS3TzhaCtS— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 28, 2020
Tuesday’s Top Performers among the Big Men. Love watching these guys improve each day 💪 Go Blue pic.twitter.com/tqJivyedNv— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 23, 2020
Consistency of Execution is what keeps surfacing with these 2 Olineman 💪 (34 days till we take the field in 2020) pic.twitter.com/N5aH9Mnb3O— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 21, 2020
This past Saturday at the Big House these two veterans showed why they are on the 1st Oline. They will be ready. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/81JrK3I7bk— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 15, 2020
A rookie that knows only one speed. Exciting to watch him get better every day. 💪 Go Blue pic.twitter.com/2uZXojmsOA— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 11, 2020
A true technician that understands the HOW and WHY of our system. Glad to have him healthy again. Keep grinding. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/gNqibvAroG— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 11, 2020
Perfecting his craft each and every day. Go Blue 👊 pic.twitter.com/hYffmRTptU— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 9, 2020
Consistent effort will always pay huge dividends. Keep it going. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/Fb4Ec67BHi— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 9, 2020
It’s all in the Details and this guy brings it every day. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/HtLwt2Ve0H— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 8, 2020
Getting Better everyday 💪Keep that focus and effort going 👊 pic.twitter.com/LLIBbbtVkW— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 8, 2020
Attention to detail is why Ryan is going to be an impact guy up front. 👊Go Blue pic.twitter.com/bYPxVs1L49— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 3, 2020
Big effort yesterday by this Big man. Love his work ethic 💪 pic.twitter.com/gYp6c2TFsw— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 3, 2020
Defensive Standouts
Two big time players showed up and showed out last practice, @Luiji_V has been on a roll, rushing the passer like a DUDE! @VinceGray_ made several huge plays, including a big PBU on third down, securing himself as a Guy! pic.twitter.com/MjlKuGi29R— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) September 16, 2020
Coming off an unbelievable day of running to the ball, @JoshuaRoss_12 @JuliusWelschof & @aidanhutch97 were all dominant Dudes the entire day! @649Slim_ follows up his previous Dude of the Day performance with another solid day, good for Guy of the Day! pic.twitter.com/1zg3N4Q3P0— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) September 14, 2020
Coming off one of our best practices yet— Dudes @McGrone_Strong & @649Slim_ were dominant all day and set the tone! Guys—@JuliusWelschof @Phill_paea & Keshaun Harris all put together solid days as well! pic.twitter.com/0GNlqpA00r— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) September 10, 2020
Coming into our last practice of the week, @bradhawkins9 and @Mikemoris87 are coming off phenomenal days!! Mike had his best day yet running to the ball and rushing the QB—good for Guy of the Day! Hawk had another GREAT cover day, becoming the first two-time Dude of the Day! pic.twitter.com/URBDfTDNbJ— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) September 4, 2020
Coming off our previous practice we had 4 guys deserving of Dude/Guy status—@Thechrishinton and @djturner_5 were both DUDES all practice, causing absolute havoc! @getTUFF__ founder Adam Shibley, and @adam_fakih16 both had solid outings earning themselves GUY status. pic.twitter.com/ilz9w2mhr2— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) September 2, 2020
The best players in Michigan go to Michigan! Congrats to freshman @makaripaige for earning Guy status yesterday— Makari has been competing at a high level since he got on campus. pic.twitter.com/ejbYwu1GfN— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) August 26, 2020
Two veterans brought their best today— @bradhawkins9 was lock down all day earning himself a DUDE of the Day selection. @aidanhutch97 was near the ball causing consistent chaos and solidifying himself as today’s GUY. pic.twitter.com/Ov56i0e3Hr— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) August 24, 2020
Congratulations to @JuliusWelschof for being today’s DUDE of the day—Juice was flying around the field making plays! @daxhill5 also made several plays earning himself GUY status! pic.twitter.com/uHGmXcEPJ0— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) August 21, 2020
Another great day on the practice field!! Some days you have a good day and you’re a GUY. Other days, you have a great day and you’re a DUDE! Congrats to @JalenPerry03 for being today’s GUY, and @adam_fakih16 for being a DUDE. pic.twitter.com/XgGk0YysZo— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) August 20, 2020
