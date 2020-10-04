 Ed Warinner and Don Brown have been tweeting out standout players in practice for the Michigan Wolverines' football team
football

Brown, Warinner Have Been Revealing Several Of U-M's Practice Standouts

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Ever since the Michigan Wolverines' football team began fall camp in early August, defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive line coach Ed Warinner have been frequently tweeting out the top performers from their respective units.

Warinner has been releasing two standout offensive linemen from each practice — one who is tabbed as a "Technician of the day" and another who receives an "Effort of the day" award.

Michigan Wolverines football DC Don Brown
Michigan Wolverines football DC Don Brown has been at U-M since 2016. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)
Brown, on the other hand, has been putting out who Michigan's "Dude of the day" after most practices, with "dude" being the highest defensive honor in his terminology. He has also been tabbing individuals as "Not a Dude, but a guy," with "guy" being the next-highest honor the veteran defensive coordinator hands out.

We will continue updating this article until the Oct. 24 opener at Minnesota, but below is a list of the individual players who have been honored publicly by both Warinner and Brown so far.

Warinner's "Technicians of the day:"

• Two-time honorees — redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior right guard Andrew Stueber and fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis

• One-time honorees — redshirt junior left guard Chuck Filiaga, redshirt sophomore Griffin Korican and redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield

Warinner's "Effort of the day" winners:

• Two-time honoree — fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis

• One-time honorees — freshman center Reece Atteberry, redshirt freshman right tackle Karsen Barnhart, redshirt junior tackle Joel Honigford, redshirt freshman tackle Trente Jones, redshirt sophomore Griffin Korican, redshirt junior right guard Andrew Stueber and freshman Zak Zinter

Brown's "Dudes of the day:"

• Two-time honorees — senior safety Brad Hawkins and redshirt sophomore defensive end Julius Welschof

• One-time honorees — redshirt junior linebacker Adam Fakih, redshirt sophomore safety Sammy Faustin, sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone, redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross, redshirt freshman cornerback D.J. Turner and redshirt junior defensive end Luiji Vilain

Brown's "Not a Dude, but a guy" recipients:

• One-time honorees — redshirt junior linebacker Adam Fakih, redshirt sophomore safety Sammy Faustin, redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray, redshirt freshman defensive back Keshaun Harris,, sophomore safety Daxton Hill, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt freshman defensive end Mike Morris, redshirt junior defensive tackle Phillip Paea, freshman safety Makari Paige, redshirt freshman cornerback Jalen Perry, redshirt junior linebacker Adam Shibley, redshirt sophomore defensive end Julius Welschof

{{ article.author_name }}