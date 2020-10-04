TheWolverine - Michigan Football: Cleared to Return, Jalen Mayfield Is Ready To Dominate

"But I really wanted to play football. It got announced it was returning, and I really wanted to play the season with all the guys.”

“It was kind of like recruiting all over again,” Mayfield said with a laugh while joining BTN.com for an interview. “They were a big part of it, especially the guys in my class that I came in with. We’re all finally playing together, so it was just exciting to get those going with us, and I’m happy to be back … I think that’s what kind of did it for me. I felt I love to play football, when it was taken away from me, it was kind of odd. I was faced with a bunch of decisions to make.

Though the coaches were ecstatic and also worked on him, his teammates were the ones most responsible for his return.

It was only a few days after redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield decided to opt out of the 2020 season that his teammates let him know they’d love him to change his mind and return. Several weeks later, after the Big Ten reinstated the season, Mayfield granted them their wishes.

It was a long process, though, from cancellation and opting out to returning. The NCAA granted him the right last week.

“Coach [Ed] Warinner, [Josh] Gattis and [Jim] Harbaugh reached out to me, talking to me the whole time even though they didn’t know if we were having a season or not,” he said. “They were still staying confident that we would, talking to me on a consistent basis.

“When I said wanted to come back, I talked to [Warinner] and Coach Gattis, and they were excited to have me back and welcoming. [Harbaugh] was ecstatic. He was very happy, always supportive even though I made that decision, but he was happy to have me back, and I know I’m happy to be back.”

The line faces a major overhaul, and Mayfield is the most experienced of the bunch. He still has high hopes even with four of his former linemates now playing in the NFL, paving the way for a new group.

“Just the fact that this unit is so connected and we’re all friends … to build a great team, you’ve got to have some sort of unity within groups of the team,” he said. “I feel like the communication between players and coaches has been as high as it’s been, and I’m just excited to get it started.”

NOTES

• MGoBlue.com recently updated its roster, and Ambry Thomas, Osman Savage and Cam Cheeseman are not on it. Receiver Nico Collins and quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, however, are.

“I’ve talked to them a couple times, but it’s their decision,” Mayfield said of recruiting guys back. “I want them to come back of course, but sometimes you’ve got to make decision for yourself.

“I would personally love to have them back, but no hard feelings if they don’t come back. I really wish they would, but I have no idea what they’re going to do.”

Collins remains a long shot, according to those close to it.

• Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton is turning heads in camp with his big arm and grasp of the offense.

“When we first came in, just walking up to him, you wouldn’t think the guy plays quarterback,” Mayfield said. “He’s a big dude, very talented, very athletic.

“But what I’ve seen over the past three years is a guy who wants to be great; to be the best. The amount of work he’s put in from when he first got here to now is remarkable. He’s pushed everybody to be their absolute best. I’m just glad to have him as quarterback and a leader on our team.”