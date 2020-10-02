Several Michigan Wolverines football commits are in action this weekend.The Wolverine will also be hitting the road to see Wolverine pledges and top targets. Below you will find a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. RELATED: Recruiting Mailbag: Will Michigan Close With Donovan Edwards? RELATED: Meet Cristian Dixon, Michigan's Most Interesting Commit

Michigan Wolverines football DL commit Dominick Giudice has his season-opener this weekend. (Rivals.com)

The Wolverine On The Road

The Wolverine staff will be on the road each and every weekend of the high school football season, bringing coverage from games of commits and targets. On Friday night, Clayton Sayfie will be on hand to see 2021 Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, 2022 Rivals250 athlete Dillon Tatum, 2022 four-star athlete Michael Williams and 2023 offensive lineman Amir Herring's West Bloomfield (Mich.) High squad play at Clarkston (Mich.) High, home of Notre Dame offensive line commit Rocco Spindler and LSU offensive line pledge Garrett Dellinger.

EJ Holland will be at two games Friday and two Saturday. Starting with Friday, Holland will see elite 2022 Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore, before heading to Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South 2022 five-star cornerback Will Johnson's team play Macomb (Mich.) Dakota. Saturday, he will be on hand for 2022 three-star wide receiver Tyrell Henry and Roseville (Mich.) High go up against Warren (Mich.) Woods-Tower. His final game of the weekend will feature Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman and his Orchard Lake (St. Mary's) squad play rival Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice.

Austin Fox is headed to see 2022 three-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent and his Eastpointe (Mich.) High club face off against Grosse Pointe (Mich.) North on Friday night.

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson El-Hadi and his club are ranked as the No. 9 team in Michigan, while their opponent this week, Clinton County (Mich.) Chippewa Valley, is tabbed as the No. 15 group in the state. This could be a tight ball game, and we've seen El-Hadi thrive in close games before. In week one, he helped his team win, 7-3, and actually notched a sack on the final possession of the game to virtually put the game out of reach. He will play both ways in this marquee matchup, showing off his athleticism and versatility.

2. DL Alex VanSumeren, Essexville (Mich.) Garber VanSumeren's squad isn't highly ranked, but they do take on the No. 15 team in the state, per MaxPreps, on Friday night, meaning it's a massive contest for Garber. VanSumeren continues to impress this season, having bulked up and vaulted up the rankings over the summer. The 6-2, 277-pounder plays a physical brand of football that should be fun to watch, considering he's going up against very solid competition in week three.

3. DL Dominick Giudice, New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei Giudice's season is finally here, with high school football in New Jersey opening up this week. This will be the 6-4, 272-pounder's first game as a Michigan commit, after having pledged to the Maize and Blue back in March. Just a two-star prospect, Giudice is looking to improve his rating this year, and certainly has a chance to do so. His team is set to take on Red Bank Catholic in week one.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits