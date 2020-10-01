TheWolverine

HS Football Weekend Thread: Updates On Michigan's Top Commits And Targets
Keep it locked here all weekend long as we provide live updates on several of the Michigan Wolverines' top commits and targets from the recruiting trail.
We kick off the action today from Ohio with live updates from the Archbishop Alter vs. Julienne game, with the former standing as the home of class of 2022 four-star defensive tackle and U-M target Derrick Shepard.
Subscribers can follow along HERE.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook