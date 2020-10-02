 Postgame reactions after watching Michigan Wolverines football targets Donovan Edwards, Tay'Shawn Trent & more.
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-02 20:44:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Postgame Reactions On U-M Targets, Including Donovan Edwards

Austin Fox, EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
The staff of TheWolverine was on the road tonight watching several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets, and provides postgame reaction on their performances below.

RELATED: HS Thread Update: Michigan Commits and Targets

RELATED: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

Michigan Wolverines football target Donovan Edwards
Michigan Wolverines football RB target Donovan Edwards is rated as the No. 65 player in the country. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
Postgame Recap of 2021 West Bloomfield Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards, 2022 Rivals250 ATH Dillon Tatum and more

Postgame Recap of 2022 five-star Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson and top 2023 Detroit (Mich.) quarterback Dante Moore. 

Postgame Recap of class of 2022 Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Michigan target Tay'Shawn Trent

