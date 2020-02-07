With selection Sunday 37 days away, Michigan Wolverines basketball (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) finds itself squarely on the bubble. The Wolverines started the season 7-0, but have since lost nine of their last 15 games. Despite a rough January, U-M still sits at a more than respectable No. 34 in the NCAA's official NET Rankings, which factors in game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses. RELATED: Phil Martelli Talks Simpson, Defense & More RELATED: Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown - MSU Game Preview, More

Michigan Wolverines basketball has enjoyed much NCAA Tournament success over the years, including Jordan Poole's game-winner to beat Houston in 2018. (USA Today Sports Images)

ESPN's bracket expert Joe Lunardi has U-M as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while CBS Sports' Jerry Palm slots the Wolverines as a No. 8 seed. Heading into Saturday's matchup with Michigan State, the Wolverines look like they're on the right side of the bubble, but there's work left to be done, and a win over the No. 11 team in the NET would go a long way. In addition to NET Rankings, a large factor that the selection committee takes into consideration is quadrant records, broken down by opponent's NET rank and where the game took place: Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75 Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135 Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240 Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Michigan's Record By Quadrant Quad 1 Quad 2 Quad 3 Quad 4 5-8 2-1 1-0 5-0

So far this season, U-M has had the fourth-toughest schedule in the nation, according to Kenpom. That has provided the opportunity for some quality wins, and very few (if any) bad losses.

Michigan's Best Wins / Worst Losses (NET Rank) Best Wins Worst Losses Neutral vs. Gonzaga (3) at Minnesota (43) vs. Creighton (21) vs. Illinois (31) Neutral vs. Rutgers (26) at Illinois (31) vs. Purdue (29) at Iowa (30) vs. Iowa (30) vs. Penn State (20)

U-M's worst two losses is on the road to Minnesota and at home against Illinois, and yes, wins in those games would've been a nice boost, but losses there didn't hurt U-M's résumé all that much. The good and bad from U-M's tough schedule has been that most every victory has been quality, but those wins also have been harder to come by, due to the quality of opponents.

Looking Ahead

What does U-M have to do to find itself in the big dance come mid-March? Let's take a look at last year's last four teams in the NCAA Tournament:

Last Four In 2019 Quad Records & Ranks Team Quad 1 Quad 2 Quad 3 NET ranking Belmont 2-2 3-1 3-2 47 Temple 2-6 6-2 7-1 56 St. John's 5-7 5-3 3-2 73 Arizona State 3-3 8-3 5-2 * 63