The Wolverine Podcast hosts Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about the impact of Michigan State's Mark Dantonio stepping down. Then, they recap Michigan football's 2020 signing class (8:30), before talking about Michigan basketball's loss to OSU, and looking ahead to the matchup with Michigan State on Saturday (17:45).

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook