Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (Feb. 6)
The Wolverine Podcast hosts Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about the impact of Michigan State's Mark Dantonio stepping down. Then, they recap Michigan football's 2020 signing class (8:30), before talking about Michigan basketball's loss to OSU, and looking ahead to the matchup with Michigan State on Saturday (17:45).
RELATED: Zavier Simpson On Pace To Shatter Assist Record
RELATED: A Look At Michigan's Five Biggest Recruiting Needs In 2021
