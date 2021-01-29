Is freshman center Hunter Dickinson the Michigan Wolverines basketball team's MVP so far this season. He has undoubtedly been one of, if not, the club's best player, but other key contributors such as senior forward Isaiah Livers, sophomore guard Franz Wagner and fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith could make a case as well. TheWolverine's Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie debate the topic below in this week's edition of "Buy or Sell."

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman C Hunter Dickinson was rated as the No. 40 player nationally out of high school. (USA Today Sports Images)

Austin Fox — Sell

This one is an extremely close call, and could probably go a few ways. Dickinson clearly has the best stats of anyone on the team, leading the Wolverines in scoring (15.1), rebounding (7.2), blocks (1.4) and field goal percentage (68.8). With that being said, the term 'MVP' can be defined a few different ways. Is it simply the best player on the team, or the player a club can least afford to lose? If this question would have been asked two weeks or so ago, the answer here definitely would have been "buy."

However, Dickinson's recent dip in production (and that's not a knock on him, but instead a testament to the way opponents are doubling him and the way other Wolverines have stepped up their game) has changed the viewpoint on this answer. The freshman has averaged just 7.6 points over Michigan's last three wins and has not eclipsed 12 points in any of them, and yet the Maize and Blue's margin of victory has nevertheless been 21.3. In other words, Michigan is still finding ways to blow out opponents without Dickinson producing much from an offensive standpoint, a notion that wasn't necessarily thought to be the case earlier this month. The return of fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis from injury would also make a potential injury to Dickinson easier to overcome. Davis has proven time and time again he's more than capable of serving as a quality big man in the Big Ten, shooting 66.7 percent from the field and averaging 6.1 points per game, which is astonishing when considering he's only averaging 11.7 minutes per contest. Livers fits the bill to a tee when discussing the player U-M could least afford to lose, and would be the answer here for the team's MVP. We all saw how much the Wolverines struggled when he was injured last year, and how much his presence on the court means.

Clayton Sayfie — Buy