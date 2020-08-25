The Michigan Wolverines' 2021 basketball recruiting class currently sits at No. 6 in the country, and with four commits already in the fold, is looking to add two more to finish off what is expected to be a stellar six-man haul. The question now becomes who those final two pledges will be, and whether or not head coach Juwan Howard can reel in any of the elite prospects he's after. The Maize and Blue have positioned themselves to finish with one of the best classes in the nation, with just one more big-time commitment likely sealing that status. Will Howard and company finish the deal and sign a top-10 class next spring when it's all said and done? TheWolverine's Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie provide their takes below.

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard went 19-12 in his first year on the job. (AP Images)

Austin Fox — Buy

Michigan has already filled most of its needs in the 2021 recruiting class (point guard, shooting guard and power forward), but one position Howard and company will still be looking to add to is at center. With Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star center Charles Bediako fading a bit, his teammate — four-star center Efton Reid — appears to be the primary target remaining at the position. Rated as the No. 24 overall player in the country, Reid would certainly qualify as a "big fish." Howard was bit in the last recruiting cycle by his pursuit of five-stars Isaiah Todd and Josh Christopher, but as the old saying goes, "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger." He is undoubtedly learning which elite prospects are worth pursuing and which ones aren't (AKA, those looking for nothing more than a massive payout), with recruits such as Reid and Dallas St. Mark's five-star small forward Harrison Ingram, for example, falling into the former category. Six-man recruiting classes are rare for schools who don't pursue one-and-dones on a consistent basis, but quantity alone should help U-M's '21 haul finish in the nation's top-10. If one of the program's final two commitments is a player rated inside the top-40 (or so) nationally, it will likely cement the 2021 class as a top-10 haul. Again, we've seen Michigan strike out late with five-stars numerous times in recent years under both Howard and John Beilein prior to that, but the school's pursuit of high-level prospects has a different feel to it this time around. The fact that U-M has a realistic chance of landing such a high number of elite recruits means it's bound to pull in at least one or two of them (in our opinion). With that in mind, we'd be very surprised if Michigan doesn't sign its first top-10 recruiting class since the outstanding 2012 group that finished No. 7 in the country, and featured Glenn Robinson, Mitch McGary, Nik Stauskas, Caris LeVert and Spike Albrecht.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Clayton Sayfie — Sell