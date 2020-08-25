TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 25

"There was a report of my name as a potential candidate for NBA coaching opportunities. While I am flattered, and know it will more than likely happen again, I am not exploring, seeking or listening. I am the head coach at the University of Michigan! I am blessed to be working at the greatest university in the world. I am blessed to be guiding a group of wonderful young men. We have goals, dreams & championships to win! This is where my focus is. GO BLUE!"

— Juwan Howard