 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 25
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 25

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There was a report of my name as a potential candidate for NBA coaching opportunities. While I am flattered, and know it will more than likely happen again, I am not exploring, seeking or listening. I am the head coach at the University of Michigan! I am blessed to be working at the greatest university in the world. I am blessed to be guiding a group of wonderful young men. We have goals, dreams & championships to win! This is where my focus is. GO BLUE!"
— Juwan Howard

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard's Name 'Gaining Traction' In NBA Circles

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Best Michigan Players Of The Harbaugh Era: No. 5, Jake Butt

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Looking To Make Immediate Impact At Michigan

Austin Fox, The Wolverine:Michigan Checks In At No. 16 Nationally In Preseason AP Poll

Mike Farrell, Adam Gorney, Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Rivals Rankings Week: Which QB should be next to join five-star ranks?

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}