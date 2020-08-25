TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 25

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 25
Tweets of the day
Expect a statement from Juwan Howard soon that he's not going anywhere.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 24, 2020
ESPN Sources: A possible NBA coaching candidate whose name is gaining traction within front offices: Michigan coach Juwan Howard. Howard has an obviously strong resume as a player and later an assistant under Erik Spoelstra. He interviewed for Lakers, Cavs before taking UM job.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 24, 2020
“I think if they can pull it off in the late winter and early spring, I think that's better than nothing. But to the fourth- or fifth-year players, seniors, to possibly not have a season at all, I would be devastated” — former UM captain @Chris_Wormley43 from @AshleyBastock42 ⬇️ https://t.co/uXZNMKjsqS— angelique (@chengelis) August 24, 2020
How did you get this footage of Jim the moment he heard last Tuesday that the BIG had tanked the 2020 season? https://t.co/3VtrSKueOE— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 24, 2020
Excited for our five newcomers to OFFICIALLY move in this week!#goblue pic.twitter.com/KaOojyUDmh— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) August 24, 2020
Lawyer Tom Mars @tallanmars working with many Big10 parents who want specifics regarding the league’s decision to postpone the football season, has floated the idea of creating a website where all info from his 13 FOIA requests can be downloaded & made available to the public 👀 pic.twitter.com/4rbVJZB5As— angelique (@chengelis) August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
9 teams ranked in preseason @AP_Top25 poll that are not playing this fall:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2020
2-Ohio State
7-Penn State
9-Oregon
12-Wisconsin
16-Michigan
17-USC
19-Minnesota
22-Utah
24-Iowa
@CampSanderson 💪#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan 😷⬆️〽️ https://t.co/AfwCfRby4E— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 24, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard's Name 'Gaining Traction' In NBA Circles
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Best Michigan Players Of The Harbaugh Era: No. 5, Jake Butt
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Looking To Make Immediate Impact At Michigan
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine:Michigan Checks In At No. 16 Nationally In Preseason AP Poll
• Mike Farrell, Adam Gorney, Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Rivals Rankings Week: Which QB should be next to join five-star ranks?
