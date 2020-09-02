TheWolverine

The withdrawal deadline for the NBA Draft has finally come and gone, meaning we now have a clear picture of not only what the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will look like in 2020-21, but all 14 teams in the Big Ten as a whole. With rosters set for the upcoming season, we can finally make accurate projections as to how the conference standings will shake out and who the premier teams in the league will be. With senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard Franz Wagner set to lead Michigan in 2020-21, are the Wolverines primed to be one of the four best clubs in a Big Ten conference that appears to be loaded at the top? Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox provide their takes on the matter below:

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard went 19-12 in his first year on the job. (Per Kjeldsen)

Clayton Sayfie — Sell

The Wolverines were one of the most dangerous teams in the Big Ten last year when healthy, even while finishing at ninth in the league. Michigan will have a new look this year, whether that's with senior guard Eli Brooks or fifth-year senior graduate transfer Mike Smith bringing the ball up. The strength is on the wings with the aforementioned Livers and sophomore guard Franz Wagner. Are those two, with the pieces around them, good enough to give the Maize and Blue a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament? Absolutely. Will it happen? That's another question entirely, but yes, the ceiling is certainly there for Howard's club. The Big Ten Network's Andy Katz released a power ranking of the league heading into the season, and we'll agree with him that Michigan is on the outside looking in of a top-four standing — for now — in a league that is expected to be less deep than a year ago, but perhaps more talented at the top. He slated the Maize and Blue at sixth, behind, in order, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Rutgers. But, it's how you finish. It would not be surprising at all if the Wolverines do exceed some expectations in year two under Howard. We spoke to former Michigan star, 1989 national champ and Michigan radio color analyst Terry Mills this summer, and he believes Michigan will be right in the mix for a conference title this upcoming season. "I'm not going to say, ‘Hey, you’re going to win the Big Ten’ or whatever, because that’s not determined really until the last couple weeks of the season," Mills said. "So, pretty much, I think that Michigan should be right in the thick of it, and I think that it would mean you could get a double bye, top four. Michigan wasn’t that far off. You see how tight that race was coming down the stretch last year."

Austin Fox — Sell