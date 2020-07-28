The Michigan Wolverines' football team appears to be in outstanding shape at linebacker with an expected starting trio of redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett, redshirt junior Josh Ross and redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone, but has nothing but inexperience and youth behind the trifecta. Is the depth at linebacker a bigger concern than at any other position, or is the depth at another spot more of a question mark? TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox provide their takes below:

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Cam McGrone made his first start on Sept. 28 against Rutgers last year. (AP Images)

Clayton Sayfie — Buy

It's good to have depth. Case in point: Redshirt sophomore middle linebacker Cam McGrone stepping in for an injured Josh Ross (who is now a redshirt junior) at Wisconsin last season, taking the starting job and running with it until season's end. Now, it's McGrone and Ross manning the middle of the linebacking corps after key departures of Jordan Glasgow, Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson make the Wolverines' situation at the position group just a tad murky behind the aforementioned household names. Redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett is expected to step in as the starter at viper, and should fare well, with sophomore Anthony Solomon a more than capable backup at the spot even though he's never taken an in-game snap at linebacker (he did excel on special teams last season, however). But, even as much as a quick glance at the depth chart shows there's not much experience behind the trio of likely starters, most especially on the interior. Let's say — hypothetically — McGrone or Ross goes down with an injury, and in line to be the replacement would be a true freshman (one of Kalel Mullings, Nikhai Hill-Green or Cornell Wheeler). All three have bright futures ahead, but it's a tall order to play 'backer for Michigan in year one (even Devin Bush only played 75 defensive snaps in his freshman campaign). There's concern in the secondary with the depth there, too, but not quite as much as linebacker — due to the sheer fact that the top (projected) backups in the two-deep have never even participated in a fall practice, let alone a game. Additionally, Uche's outside linebacker / edge rusher position doesn't even have a clear replacement, and may not even be used this season by coordinator Don Brown. How Brown and head coach Jim Harbaugh decide to proceed in regards to personnel groupings will be an interesting development in its own right.

Austin Fox — Sell