It is widely agreed upon that the regular-season finale at Ohio State will be the Michigan Wolverines' toughest football contest of 2020, but which game will check in second on that list? Is it the Oct. 3 home showdown against Penn State, who most outlets have ranked inside the top-six in the nation heading into the 2020 season? TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox provide their responses below:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team crushed Penn State in 2018 at The Big House, 42-7. (USA Today Sports Images)

Clayton Sayfie — Sell

It’s gotten to the point where Ohio State is the toughest game of the season for any team that has the Buckeyes scheduled. Michigan is no different. The second-toughest game of the season, however, is up for debate. I’ll go with Minnesota here, as I did when ranking the level of difficulty for The Wolverine Football Preview magazine. The main reason being: Minnesota is a very good team fresh off an 11-win season. Second-team All-Big Ten quarterback Tanner Morgan is set to build off a season in which he exceeded expectations, wideout Rashod Bateman, the Big Ten’s reigning receiver of the year, is an electric playmaker, redshirt junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim is expected to be one of the better ball-carriers in the league and all five starters on the offensive line are back. The defense is also expected to be solid, especially in coverage, with three starters in the secondary returning. Minnesota gets to play this one at home. We saw how tough it was for a top-10 Penn State squad to play at a raucous TCF Bank Stadium last season, and we’ve also seen Michigan teams struggle on the road against quality opponents in recent history, with a 1-7 record against ranked opponents on the road (Minnesota is top-25 in most preseason rankings) over the last five seasons. The caveat this year is that fans are just about guaranteed to be limited due to COVID-19. This plays into Michigan’s favor, but even still, this one will be the second-most difficult contest of the year for the Wolverines, followed slightly behind by the Oct. 3 matchup against the aforementioned Nittany Lions. They’re a preseason top-five team with loads of talent, but they have not come away victorious in Ann Arbor in their last three tries, including losing by a combined score of 101-27 in the last two. There’s reason to believe the Maize and Blue will have the edge once again in front of their (limited) home fans. The next toughest game is Washington on Sept. 5 (if it gets played), since its the season opener on the west coast, followed by Wisconsin on Sept. 26.

Austin Fox — Sell