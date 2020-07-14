TheWolverine

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has produced a few stellar offenses during his five years at U-M, but is the 2020 edition set to his best yet?

The Michigan Wolverines' football offense concluded the 2019 regular-season on a hot streak, and as a result has many fans excited about what the 2020 version may look like.

With a new starting quarterback and four new starters along the offensive line, it’s hard to argue Michigan’s offense will score more points (40.31 per game) or gain more yardage (424.9 yards per game) than it did in 2016, which stands as the best Wolverine offensive unit under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Coupled with the fact that non-conference games have been recently eliminated from the schedule, and it’s going to be tough for U-M to beat up on lesser opponents to pad the stats.

There are, however, two main reasons for optimism that this Maize and Blue offense has a higher ceiling than 2016 and, more recently, the 2018 offense that averaged 35.15 points and 419.5 yards per contest, while notching an efficient 6.1 yards per play (best under Harbaugh). Here’s why:

• Coordinator continuity: For the first time since 2016, U-M is set to have the same coordinator — or same set of coordinators — running the offense for the second straight season.

There was quite the learning curve at the beginning of last season, considering the Wolverines transitioned from a pro-style offense to a spread attack and that most of the receiving corps was banged up last spring, not allowing them to gel with quarterback Shea Patterson and the rest of the team.

Additionally, U-M’s offense was surging toward the end of the 2019 campaign, with the unit putting up 35.7 points and 417 yards per game over the final six regular season contests, compared to 30.3 points and 388 yards per game during the first half.

Again, there’s roster turnover at key spots, but many of the playmakers at wide receiver, running back and tight end are back and should pick up where they left off at the end of last season, which leads us to our next point …

• An arsenal of weapons: Led by junior wideout Ronnie Bell, senior wide receiver Nico Collins, and fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks, the receiving corps is stocked with talent and experience.

The running back room returns the top two rushers from last season in sophomore Zach Charbonnet and redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins, brings back fifth-year senior standout Chris Evans and inserts true freshman former four-star Blake Corum.

The Wolverines are also confident at the signal-caller position with whoever wins the job, which will most likely be either Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton. Gattis actually said this spring he believes the team is in better hands at the skill positions than it was a year ago, even with the departures of Donovan Peoples-Jones to the NFL and Tarik Black to Texas.

"We’ll be a much better skill unit, even though we’re younger," Gattis predicted when talking to Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast in April. "We just gotta be able to capitalize and make the plays that we need to make.”

Players that will help with that are a trio of sophomore wideouts — Giles Jackson, Cornelius Johnson and Mike Sainristil — that each displayed high-level potential, and “Speed In Space” last year as freshmen.

• We won’t predict the Wolverines to have the best statistical offense under Harbaugh in 2020 (assuming there’s a season), because of the schedule and the aforementioned question marks, but we won’t rule it out, and if things click the way Harbaugh, Gattis and offensive line coach Ed Warinner hope, then U-M could have an elite unit come season’s end.