After two years of Shea Patterson manning the quarterback position for Michigan football, the Wolverines will turn to a first-year starting quarterback to lead the offense. The spot will be battled for in preseason practices, with redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton considered the favorites, while redshirt freshman Cade McNamara is also in the mix.

How whoever wins the starting signal-caller job will perform remains to be seen (assuming there's a season). What we have seen, however, is how other first-year starters behind center have fared. Here, we rank and break down each first-year starter this century (since 2000). These rankings are based on a review of each quarterback's overall performance during that season, which includes individual statistics, impact on winning, etc.

To qualify for this set of rankings, a U-M quarterback must have began the majority of the team's games for the first time in his career. Additionally, players such as Jake Rudock and the aforementioned Patterson are not named, since they were each full-time starters at their previous schools before transferring to U-M.

