Kwity Paye, Ambry Thomas Named To Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
As college football preseason watch lists begin to roll out, Michigan football has its first honorees, with senior defensive end Kwity Paye and senior cornerback Ambry Thomas being named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. Each year, the award is presented to the top defensive player in the nation.
RELATED: Into The Blue: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 1.0
RELATED: Josh Ross Wants The Opportunity To 'Ball With My Brothers'
Thomas, a 6-0, 182-pounder, was tabbed as third-team All-Big Ten in 2019 and named U-M's Defensive Skill Player of the Year, after making 38 tackles, 3.0 for loss, seven pass breakups, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries in 2019. He was a Midseason All-American selection by Pro Football Focus College (flex defense) last season.
Paye, a 6-4, 277-pounder, is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree (second team in 2019; honorable mention in 2018). Last season, he contributed 50 tackles with 12.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, three hurries, one fumble recovery. His 12.5 tackles for loss led the Wolverines in that category.
The only U-M player to have won the award is former cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, when he took home the hardware for his outstanding 1997 season.
The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 3, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be revealed Nov. 23. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced on Dec. 10. The formal presentations of these awards will be given out at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala on March 12, 2021.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook