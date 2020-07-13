As college football preseason watch lists begin to roll out, Michigan football has its first honorees, with senior defensive end Kwity Paye and senior cornerback Ambry Thomas being named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. Each year, the award is presented to the top defensive player in the nation. RELATED: Into The Blue: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 1.0 RELATED: Josh Ross Wants The Opportunity To 'Ball With My Brothers'

Michigan Wolverines football's Ambry Thomas received preseason honors on Monday. (AP Images)

Thomas, a 6-0, 182-pounder, was tabbed as third-team All-Big Ten in 2019 and named U-M's Defensive Skill Player of the Year, after making 38 tackles, 3.0 for loss, seven pass breakups, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries in 2019. He was a Midseason All-American selection by Pro Football Focus College (flex defense) last season. Paye, a 6-4, 277-pounder, is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree (second team in 2019; honorable mention in 2018). Last season, he contributed 50 tackles with 12.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, three hurries, one fumble recovery. His 12.5 tackles for loss led the Wolverines in that category.