Senior defensive end Kwity Paye took the top slot on Feldman's 2020 list, thanks in large part to his speed in the three-cone drill, which the writer described as his 'freakiest attribute.'

TheAthletic.com's Bruce Feldman releases a list of the 'top 50 freaks ' in college football every year prior to the start of the season, and a Michigan Wolverines player topped this year's edition.

"The Wolverines have a few special athletes on their defensive line ([junior] Aidan Hutchinson also possesses impressive agility for his size), but the 6-4, 271-pound Paye (50 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks) has generated a lot of buzz among the NFL scouting community for some remarkable wheels," Feldman wrote.

"He clocked the second-best 3-cone time on the team at a blistering 6.37 seconds, which would have topped anyone at the 2020 combine. Paye’s 40 is also moving at 4.57, with a solid 34-inch vertical and 30 reps on the bench press.

"Paye’s 40 time and 4.15 pro shuttle time are better than any D-lineman or edge player who tested at the 2020 combine. His 11.3 time in the 60-yard shuttle is also elite. Paye, a former high school running back who reported to Ann Arbor at 228 pounds, was a member of a state championship 4×100 meter relay team in high school and also won a state title in the long jump, going 21 feet, 5 inches as a junior.

"He has a rare blend of strength, control and balance and his change of direction is probably even better than former Wolverine Freak [defensive end] Rashan Gary."

Gary grabbed Feldman's top spot on the list heading into the 2018 campaign, while another current Wolverine — redshirt sophomore defensive end Julius Welschof — actually checked in at No. 37 overall as a freshman on that year's edition as well.

Paye could have gone pro after the 2019 season ended, but decided to return to Ann Arbor for his senior campaign in 2020. He and Hutchinson are expected to make up one of the best defensive end duos in the nation next season, after the pair combined for 22.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last year.