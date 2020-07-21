The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 21
Tweets of the day
Top 6💫 pic.twitter.com/GFtBx2QRwk— Jaden Akins (@JadenAkins3) July 20, 2020
Was an amazing day today! https://t.co/3OLJfKPOdL— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) July 20, 2020
Gods Timing! Can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers! #JaboFree 🤣 https://t.co/JzyC62DhPC— David Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) July 20, 2020
Missed the brilliant sunset by about 5 minutes, so these will have to do. pic.twitter.com/23GWLFrDGD— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) July 21, 2020
One of my favorite Wolverines of all time, John Wangler. He not only was a great player on the field and is a part of maybe the greatest single play of all time in the Big House, but is a great man off it. @UMichFootball @valiant_brand #GoBlue #JustWin https://t.co/aYANx12wjm— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) July 20, 2020
My brotha✊🏽❤️ we on a mission @McGrone_Strong https://t.co/FuVYkJ491G— Jalen Mayfield (@jay_may_11) July 20, 2020
Jim Thorpe Award Watch List:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 20, 2020
〽️ @Tavonn_ 〽️ pic.twitter.com/feCGVOxqin
Butkus Award Watch List:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 20, 2020
〽️ @McGrone_Strong 〽️ pic.twitter.com/htb8mznNcj
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: What Isaiah Livers' Return Means For Michigan Basketball
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Analyzing Aaron Lewis' Transfer, Its Impact On Michigan's DE Spot & More
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ben Mason On Bench Pressing, His Love Of Football, The Team's Mindset, More
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Overload On Top 2022 In-State Targets
• Corey Evans, Rivals: Ranking the Contenders: Peyton Watson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook