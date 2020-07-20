Not surprisingly, senior forward Isaiah Livers has decided to return to Michigan for his senior season. Livers averaged 12.9 points per game last year, shooting 40.2 percent from long range and an amazing 95.7 percent from the free-throw line), and added four rebounds per game in his 21 games played.

But the lasting memory of his junior season is what he didn't do. A groin injury set him back and cost him much of the Big Ten season — it also prevented the Wolverines from reaching their potential and their goals. They were a different team when he was on the floor, able to space the floor on offense and add a deadly long ball to the offensive arsenal.

Should sophomore Franz Wagner improve on his 32 percent — and he's got it in him — U-M will have a pair of potentially versatile scorers over 6-7 in the lineup. Livers, however, knows he has work to do to be provide the all-around offensive game that could make him truly dangerous.

RELATED: What They're Saying About Livers' Return

RELATED: Isaiah Livers Will Return