The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program received huge news on Friday afternoon when forward Isaiah Livers announced he'd be withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season. Below is a closer look at what media outlets are not only saying about the impact Livers' return will have for U-M's roster as a whole, but also the ceiling of the 2020-21 Wolverine club with the 6-7 forward now assuredly in the fold.

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Isaiah Livers shot 40.2 percent from three last season. (Lon Horwedel)

"Finally, late Thursday night (July 16), Livers had his answer and texted both Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and sports information director Tom Wywrot that he was staying. "'Before I texted them,' Livers told MGoBlue.com, 'I had peace of mind. It was something I could put to rest, all the questions put to rest. There are weird vibes you feel when you are making a decision like this, you can feel a little bit of the tension. "'And literally when I typed in Tom's and Coach Howard's names with the Michigan emoji, it felt like I was back 100 percent.' "Friday (July 17), Livers went to tell Howard again in person. "'Coach Howard had just the biggest smile,' Livers said. 'There is something about that man that is just super interesting. His passion for his players -- no one has ever shown as much passion for me as a player. "'He is all about it, all energetic. I just felt so welcomed. They're kind of sitting in the middle and don't know what's going on, and I went to Crisler (Center) and he was like, 'What's going on here?' "'But him and the whole staff didn't try to intervene; they let me figure it out on my own. They supported me.'"

• Jeff Borzello, ESPN: Isaiah Livers Returning to Michigan for Senior Season "Livers' return to Ann Arbor is critical for Howard entering his second season at the helm. Michigan is already replacing Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske from last season, and Livers leaving would have left the Wolverines without their top three scorers from last season. "Livers had an injury-hampered junior season, but Michigan was 13-6 with a fully healthy Livers and just 6-6 when he was out or left a game early due to injury. Michigan will be a borderline preseason top-25 team entering the 2020-21 season, with three returning starters and one of the best recruiting classes in the country -- led by three ESPN 100 prospects."

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: 3 Takeaways on the Return of Isaiah Livers What’s Michigan capable of with Livers? "There are still some important questions for Michigan basketball to sort out with the roster heading into next season. The biggest is the status of [transfer guard Chaundee] Brown, who transferred from Wake Forest before his head coach was fired. But everyone knew Danny Manning was on the way out. That could make him eligible for a waiver. "But his status will be key for next season, because Michigan could really use more depth, especially at the two, otherwise, [sophomore guard Franz] Wagner will have to see more minutes there. The return of Livers will also force [junior forward Brandon] Johns to come off the bench unless he’s given a chance to compete for the starting center job. "At the very least, Juwan Howard should give him some minutes there. He’s long, a very good rebounder and he can shoot. Johns would be a great mismatch for stretches at the five and I hope he gets that chance. "But thinking about Johns, [fifth-year senior center Austin] Davis and potentially Brown or [fifth-year senior point guard Mike] Smith coming off the bench, makes you feel good about the overall depth and talent heading into next season. And with Livers, while predicting a Final Four trip is hyperbole, giving Michigan a chance to be a legitimate contender in the Big Ten isn’t. "At the very least, this looks like a top 3-4 team and one that will be dancing in March, if there’s a season and an NCAA tournament."

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

• Matthew Helmkamp, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Isaiah Livers is Back for Important Season Outlook with Livers "If the season were to go on as planned (no canceled games, out of conference competition, etc), Michigan is a 22-28 win team with Livers on the roster and that’s a low-end estimate. "It will, of course, depend on the impact of the tremendous freshman class. With him, Michigan is an 18-24 win team and that’s a mid-range estimate. There are a lot of unknowns and inconsistencies on the depth chart if the Wolverines star didn’t make the choice to stick it out one more year." Matt’s musings "This is, obviously, Livers last year in the maize and blue and he still has a lot to prove to NBA scouts. Granted, he wasn’t able to show off his skills on the national stage with the truncated season, and this year could be the same (limited games, cancellations, etc.) which might hurt him, but in the end, Livers knows what he needs to do to earn that massive payday next June."