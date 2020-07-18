The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 18
Tweets of the day
"We had no shootaround, no team meeting..."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 17, 2020
- @moritz_weasley, @DerrickWalton10 and @JohnBeilein reflected on the aftermath of the @umichbball plane crash and getting safely to the 2017 Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Full Video Recall: https://t.co/hsZrcEHrja pic.twitter.com/UBxHiYnRiK
The T in Grit is the Team First Mentality. I’ve found it’s important to think We before Me. Every person on every team has a role and their role is important, otherwise that person wouldn’t be on the team.— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) July 17, 2020
.@benchmason42 joins 'In The Trenches' to discuss the origin of his nickname "Bench", how the Wolverines have handled this difficult offseason, his position flexibility, and how he balances football with schoolwork. @JonJansen77— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 17, 2020
〽️🎙 » https://t.co/paDBKqmUNj pic.twitter.com/vYvfewp4SW
We are proud to have Ben Mason (@benchmason42) part of the #MichiganRoss network 〽️ https://t.co/2Ai5MWbiFU— Ross School of Bus. (@MichiganRoss) July 17, 2020
Got a bit of a new look at Ray Fisher Stadium!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 17, 2020
What do you all think??#goblue #bluecrew pic.twitter.com/PoZhfyoFPl
Wake up with us on Sunday!! #BlueCrew https://t.co/IdjBism5UL— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 17, 2020
Hard work + quickness + strength. #Patriots rookie Josh Uche could be an instant contributor on the pass rush: https://t.co/FAoOk9uvQF— New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 17, 2020
Down to 5…Thank you God🖤#GoBlue〽️#GoDawgs🐶#WPS 🐗#GoIrish🍀#WeAre 🦁 #TEwrAcademy pic.twitter.com/NgvdMf1pUw— “JT”Jayden Thomas (@jgpt333) July 17, 2020
NEW: Four-Star WR Jayden Thomas of Pace Academy (Ga.) has trimmed his list to five and he gives the latest on this decision and what’s next: https://t.co/i85YwPboRV#WPS #UGA #GoBlue #Irish #WeAre pic.twitter.com/qwPWfAaNaW— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) July 17, 2020
Yup!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 17, 2020
It's #WorldEmojiDay #GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/Lg2OSGRmgJ
Michigan offers four-star 2022 WR Jaleel Skinner out of South Carolina #GoBlue https://t.co/9n6JkZZp9P— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 17, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers Will Return to Ann Arbor for his Senior Season
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nick Eubanks the Latest Player to Land on Preseason Awards Watch List
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Releases its Latest Testing Results; the News is Encouraging
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Near the top in 'Position U' Rankings for Producing NFL Talent
• MHSAA Announces Fall Sports Will Kick off 2020-21 School Year as Traditionally Scheduled
