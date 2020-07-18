 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program received huge news when Isaiah Livers announced he'd be returning.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The T in Grit is the Team First Mentality. I’ve found it’s important to think We before Me. Every person on every team has a role and their role is important, otherwise that person wouldn’t be on the team."
— Former Michigan basketball player Austin Hatch on Twitter yesterday morning

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers Will Return to Ann Arbor for his Senior Season

• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nick Eubanks the Latest Player to Land on Preseason Awards Watch List

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Releases its Latest Testing Results; the News is Encouraging

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Near the top in 'Position U' Rankings for Producing NFL Talent

• MHSAA Announces Fall Sports Will Kick off 2020-21 School Year as Traditionally Scheduled

