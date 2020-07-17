The statistical numbers that came out today encompasses ALL student-athletes who are currently on the Ann Arbor campus.

The University of Michigan released its latest virus testing results this afternoon, and the results were once again very encouraging.

A total of 485 student-athletes have been tested, and only eight of those 485 came back positive (1.6 percent).

Additionally, 150 of Michigan's staff members have also been tested, with none coming back positive.

In all, just eight of the 635 people who have been checked had the virus, equating out to 1.2 percent.

The aforementioned numbers include ALL tests that have been done at U-M over the past several weeks, while the most recent results were gathered from July 13-14.

Just four of the 121 people checked during that two-day span tested positive (3.3 percent).

Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks to come.