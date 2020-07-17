Michigan Near The Top In 'Position U' Rankings For Producing NFL Talent
Bleacher Report writers David Kenyon and Kerry Miller, in a five-part series, identified the college programs that have produced the most productive NFL players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive line and defensive back since 1970. Michigan football was recognized as one of the best in three position groups — quarterback, offensive line and defensive back.
Each position groups' rankings included three top spots, with several honorable mentions also named.
RELATED: Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (July 16)
RELATED: Thursday Thoughts: Fall Football Not As Far-Fetched As Spring Football
Purdue topped the rankings for quarterbacks, with the Wolverines just behind the Boilermakers at No. 2. Of course, a huge reason for the Maize and Blue's standing with signal-callers has much to do with arguably the NFL's greatest player of all time.
"Superior depth is not Michigan's strength," wrote Miller. "The program does, however, boast the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history.
"Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings—an unparalleled feat—with three additional AFC titles and three MVP awards. The 14-time Pro Bowler ranks second all-time in completions, yards and touchdowns.
"Brady alone accomplished what the best two quarterbacks from any other program could combine to offer.
"Jim Harbaugh started 140 games and earned a Pro Bowl trip, retiring with the 39th-most passing yards ever and fourth-most rushing yards by a quarterback at the time.
"Brian Griese and Elvis Grbac—who both held backup roles on Super Bowl-winning teams—each reached a Pro Bowl during their careers. Todd Collins and Chad Henne both cracked the 10-year mark, primarily serving as backups in the NFL."
Michigan was No. 2 in another group, offensive line. The Wolverines have long held a reputation for having some of the best groups in the trenches, and that has translated over to the NFL ranks, most recently evidenced by the Maize and Blue's four offensive linemen selected in the 2020 draft.
"In every decade since the AFL-NFL merger, a former Michigan lineman has starred at the professional level," Kenyon wrote.
"The 1970s boasted Hall of Famers in Dan Dierdorf and Tom Mack, as well as 13-year starter Reggie McKenzie. The 1980s featured Mike Kenn—a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro—before Jon Runyan and his 192 starts in the 1990s and 2000s.
"Steve Hutchinson put together a Hall of Fame career in the 2000s, and four-time Pro Bowl tackle Jake Long entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. Over the last half-decade, Taylor Lewan has developed into a top tackle.
"Other notable players are Jeff Backus, Jumbo Elliott, Jon Jansen and Jonathan Goodwin, who each started at least 122 games. Jon Giesler, Bubba Paris and Maurice Williams all reached 100 starts, too."
Michigan was tabbed as one of six honorable mention in producing defensive backs, with USC, Ohio State and Florida State taking the top three spots, respectively.
"Aside from USC's duo of Ronnie Lott and Troy Polamalu, good luck finding any school with a better one-two punch than Charles Woodson and Ty Law," Miller wrote. "Michigan had a few other Pro Bowl defensive backs in the 1970s and 1980s, but no one particularly unforgettable. And aside from Leon Hall and arguably Jabrill Peppers, Michigan hasn't produced a good DB since 1998."
To wrap up the series, Bleacher Report compiled the best schools that were represented on offense and defense. Michigan earned an honorable mention for both sides of the ball.
"Second in both Quarterback U and Offensive Line U, Michigan left a significant mark on this series," Kenyon explained. "Tom Brady is the headliner, but the Wolverines produced three other quarterbacks—Jim Harbaugh, Brian Griese and Elvis Grbac—with a Pro Bowl season. Up front, Michigan boasts Hall of Famers in Dan Dierdorf, Tom Mack and Steve Hutchinson. Recent standouts include Jake Long and Taylor Lewan."
"Ty Law and Charles Woodson form one heck of a one-two punch of great defensive backs," Kerry opined. "However, defensive lineman Trevor Pryce is Michigan's next-most-noteworthy defensive alum in the past half-century, so the Wolverines weren't in the running for our top three for very long."
Full Rankings: Defensive Line U | Wide Receiver U | Running Back U | Defensive Back U | Quarterback U | Offensive Line U | Tight End U | Linebacker U | Offense U | Defense U
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook