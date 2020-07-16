Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (July 16)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the Big Ten's decision to move to a conference-only schedule for fall sports, including football. The two break down what the schedule could look like, implications it may have on rivalry games and more. Then, they talk about other top headlines surrounding Michigan football and basketball, including Aaron Lewis' transfer, David Ojabo being stuck in Scotland, hoops recruiting and more.
Listen below...
RELATED: Thursday Thoughts: Fall Football Not As Far-Fetched As Spring Football
RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Boesch Says No Football Would Put Hoops On Hold
