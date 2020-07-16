 Podcast: Big Ten Moves To Conference Only Schedule, More Michigan Wolverines Football News
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (July 16)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the Big Ten's decision to move to a conference-only schedule for fall sports, including football. The two break down what the schedule could look like, implications it may have on rivalry games and more. Then, they talk about other top headlines surrounding Michigan football and basketball, including Aaron Lewis' transfer, David Ojabo being stuck in Scotland, hoops recruiting and more.

Michigan Wolverines football will not play in front of a full stadium this fall.
Michigan Wolverines football will not play in front of a full stadium this fall. (GoBlackKnights.com)

{{ article.author_name }}