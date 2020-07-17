 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program scheduled a home-and-home series with UCF yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 17

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I look back and the flight assistant is crying, and that's never a good sign."
— Former Michigan basketball center Moe Wagner, discussing the 2017 team's plane crash en route to the Big Ten Tournament

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Schedules Home-and-Home With UCF for 2020, '21

• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nico Collins Joins Ambry Thomas, Kwity Paye on Preseason Awards Watch List

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: David Ojabo Trying Everything in Attempt to Reenter U.S.: 'I Miss my Boys'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thursday Thoughts: Fall Football not as far-Fetched as Spring Football

• Kim Clarke, Michigan Heritage Project: Picture Perfect

{{ article.author_name }}