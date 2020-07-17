The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 17
Tweets of the day
There’s just something about this entrance. #TheBanner pic.twitter.com/fhnB9O7mIV— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 16, 2020
"I look back and the flight assistant is crying, and that's never a good sign."@moritz_weasley and @DerrickWalton10 recount their memories of @umichbball's 2017 plane crash.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 16, 2020
More ➡️ https://t.co/hsZrcEHrja pic.twitter.com/wrtQ8hsO38
🔜— UCF Men’s Hoops (@UCF_MBB) July 16, 2020
〽️ vs. ⚔️https://t.co/yCdCYEd7Zp
Michigan and UCF will start a home-and-home series next season in Ann Arbor, per release. Return game in Orlando in 21-22.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 16, 2020
Biletnikoff Award Watch List:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 16, 2020
〽️ @lbg_nico7 〽️ pic.twitter.com/mbYkqlnoHY
The #Michigan Football Preview Magazine is now available to order! It contains 160 pages of everything you need to know about this year's team, including position battles, bios & more.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 16, 2020
We are also offering free first-class shipping for a limited time.https://t.co/3YbCJPQeln pic.twitter.com/4BLydRFZlC
Three things I love:— Ben Mason (@benchmason42) July 17, 2020
1. Reese’s (with a lot of peanut butter)
2. Fullback
3. Special Teams https://t.co/PvZ9a6PwzM
Ben Mason craves contact pic.twitter.com/CI0PoKWR0v— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 17, 2020
Highest-graded returning Power 5 DBs at box safety in 2019:— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 16, 2020
1. Ar'Darius Washington - 90.3
2. Juanyeh Thomas - 80.9
3. Paris Ford - 79.0
4. Marquis Waters - 78.8
5. Brad Hawkins - 78.7 pic.twitter.com/CY2nQgUGQ6
July 17, 2020 – Rest in Peace Kip Taylor - https://t.co/1w17ZLYpws pic.twitter.com/1T6GqlmtsV— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) July 17, 2020
Big Ten basketball coaches voted today on whether to go ahead with NCAA’s July 20 date for a return to coach-led summer workouts, sources told me and @ESPNRittenberg.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 16, 2020
They voted to proceed as planned, with coach-led workouts on Monday. Each school can adjust individually.
Best in the Bizz!!!— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) July 16, 2020
🥬🥦🥑🍇🍉🍓🍌➡️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/VvtVAOAjlZ
Only 117 days until the 2020-21 college basketball season officially begins.....#countdown— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 16, 2020
A new robotic prosthetic leg prototype developed by @UMengineering & @UT_Dallas researchers offers a more natural gait, is quieter, & more energy efficient, thanks to new small and powerful motors originally designed for the International Space Station https://t.co/ZkWaL3OTav pic.twitter.com/MBzu0TcVaX— University of Michigan (@UMich) July 16, 2020
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Schedules Home-and-Home With UCF for 2020, '21
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nico Collins Joins Ambry Thomas, Kwity Paye on Preseason Awards Watch List
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: David Ojabo Trying Everything in Attempt to Reenter U.S.: 'I Miss my Boys'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thursday Thoughts: Fall Football not as far-Fetched as Spring Football
---
