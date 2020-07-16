 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Schedules Home-And-Home With UCF For 2020, 2021
Michigan Basketball Schedules Home-And-Home With UCF For 2020, 2021

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines basketball will play a home-and-home series with Central Florida, starting with a matchup at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor in 2020, followed by a contest at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando in 2021. Dates for either matchup have not yet been announced.

UCF finished last season with a 16-14 overall record last season, while going 7-11 in American Athletic Conference play.

Michigan's non-conference slate is beginning to fill out. The Maize and Blue now have seven games scheduled outside of the 20 Big Ten games they will compete in.

Michigan Wolverines basketball will take on UCF.
Michigan Wolverines basketball will take on UCF. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)
The Wolverines will travel to Oregon on Nov. 14 in what will be the conclusion of a home-and-home series. U-M fell at home last season to the Ducks, 71-70 in overtime.

The Wolverines head to New York to play in the Empire Classic from Nov. 19-20 at Madison Square Garden, playing two of Baylor, NC State and Villanova, with the official matchups to be determined.

A home visit from Southern Utah on Nov. 27 will be followed by a likely home game for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, since U-M played on the road at Louisville in last year's event.

U-M's three-game series with Kentucky was supposed to begin on Dec. 5 in London, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that matchup has been postponed and the series will be pushed back a year.

The final known non-conference game will occur on Dec. 21 at Crisler Center against Oakland, marking the two programs' first meeting since Dec. 10, 2011, when Michigan won, 90-80, at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

The Maize and Blue went 19-12 in head coach Juwan Howard's first year on the job last season, and finished with a 10-10 Big Ten record.

