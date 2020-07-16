Michigan Wolverines basketball will play a home-and-home series with Central Florida, starting with a matchup at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor in 2020, followed by a contest at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando in 2021. Dates for either matchup have not yet been announced. UCF finished last season with a 16-14 overall record last season, while going 7-11 in American Athletic Conference play. Michigan's non-conference slate is beginning to fill out. The Maize and Blue now have seven games scheduled outside of the 20 Big Ten games they will compete in. RELATED: Michigan Basketball Flashback: The Day Zack Novak Knew Trey Burke Was Elite RELATED: A Dive Into The Red-Hot Start Howard Is Off To On The '21 Recruiting Trail

Michigan Wolverines basketball will take on UCF. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)

