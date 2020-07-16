Michigan Basketball Schedules Home-And-Home With UCF For 2020, 2021
Michigan Wolverines basketball will play a home-and-home series with Central Florida, starting with a matchup at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor in 2020, followed by a contest at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando in 2021. Dates for either matchup have not yet been announced.
UCF finished last season with a 16-14 overall record last season, while going 7-11 in American Athletic Conference play.
Michigan's non-conference slate is beginning to fill out. The Maize and Blue now have seven games scheduled outside of the 20 Big Ten games they will compete in.
RELATED: Michigan Basketball Flashback: The Day Zack Novak Knew Trey Burke Was Elite
RELATED: A Dive Into The Red-Hot Start Howard Is Off To On The '21 Recruiting Trail
The Wolverines will travel to Oregon on Nov. 14 in what will be the conclusion of a home-and-home series. U-M fell at home last season to the Ducks, 71-70 in overtime.
The Wolverines head to New York to play in the Empire Classic from Nov. 19-20 at Madison Square Garden, playing two of Baylor, NC State and Villanova, with the official matchups to be determined.
A home visit from Southern Utah on Nov. 27 will be followed by a likely home game for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, since U-M played on the road at Louisville in last year's event.
U-M's three-game series with Kentucky was supposed to begin on Dec. 5 in London, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that matchup has been postponed and the series will be pushed back a year.
The final known non-conference game will occur on Dec. 21 at Crisler Center against Oakland, marking the two programs' first meeting since Dec. 10, 2011, when Michigan won, 90-80, at The Palace of Auburn Hills.
The Maize and Blue went 19-12 in head coach Juwan Howard's first year on the job last season, and finished with a 10-10 Big Ten record.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook