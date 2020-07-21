 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Will There Be A Season?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-21 10:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Will There Be A Season?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football and more.

RELATED: Daily Newsstand — July 21

RELATED: Phil Steele's Outlook for Michigan in 2020

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team start practice July 24.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team start practice July 24. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}