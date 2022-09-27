In a recent By The Numbers, I examined Michigan's pass rush efficiency from the EDGE position. I charted out snaps, percentage of pass vs rush, sacks and total pressures, and a pass rush impact score that factored all of those things together. READ: By the Numbers: Examining Michigan's pass rush efficiency from the edge There were some interesting trends there, some confirmed what my eyes saw and some raised some interesting questions. In the end, it felt obvious that while Mike Morris and Jaylen Harrell were doing what was expected, guys like Eyabi Okie and Derrick Moore could be the breakout Michigan needs on the outside. Pass rush isn't just generated from the EDGE position, however, and with the 2022 Michigan Wolverines focusing on a "committee approach", the pressure is coming from every spot on the field. I wanted to do a similar exercise with the defensive tackles, linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties. Take a look at the impact different position players are having when they are asked to be part of the pass rush. First up, let's take a look at the defensive tackles.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE IMPACT PLAYER PASS RUSH SNAPS PASS % SACKS TOTAL PRESSURES PRI Mazi Smith 89 61.8% 1 6 4.1 Kris Jenkins 62 54.8% 1 5 5.0 Mason Graham 33 39.2% 1 1 3.0 Rayshaun Benny 35 51.4% 0 2 3.0 Kenneth Grant 15 34.8% 0 1 3.3

My first reaction to this was, it's not great, but maybe not shocking, but Michigan was hoping to see more pass rush generated from the inside in 2022, especially from Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins. Now of course this doesn't tell the entire story, as we discussed in the EDGE article, DTs who can push the pocket back and consume guards allow EDGE players to get to the quarterback. I haven't found a way to measure that type of "assist" yet. So these numbers are measuring only the pressure the player creates with a sack, hurry, or QB hit. For some perspective, Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. has about an 8.0 PRI score. I don't have any strong feelings about Mazi or Jenkins numbers here, mostly because I know the kind of impact each has had in the run game and as I said before, helping push the pocket back. Would you like to see either or both of them get to the quarterback more? Of course, but I am not sure anything is alarming about this. Mason Graham is obviously going to have a much lower pass play share because he is typically on the field in Michigan's base set of 3-4 OVER/5DL whatever you want to call it. Rayshaun Benny and Kenneth Grant are more rotational players, but all three are kind of similar in their results. I'm not sure there is enough data there to draw any conclusions, and again if I was factoring in total defense Graham and Grant are the 11th and 12th rated defenders, ahead of Mazi Smith. It's a different story with the secondary and linebackers.

SECONDARY AND LB IMPACT PLAYER PASS RUSH SNAPS BLITZ % SACKS TOTAL PRESSURES PRI RJ Moten 13 14.4% 1 4 20.8 Junior Colson 11 10.5% 1 3 20.0 Mike Sainristil 10 9.3% 2 3 27.8 Michael Barrett 9 15.3% 1 4 27.8 Rod Moore 5 5.7% 1 1 33.3 Will Johnson 2 3.4% 0 2 50.0

First, the PRI numbers are going to be significantly higher than other positions because a blitzing linebacker or corner should theoretically have an advantage as an uncounted for rusher. Still, when you compare these numbers across college football, they are pretty solid. Mike Sainristil ranks as the 10th best non-EDGE pass rusher in college football with a minimum of 8 snaps. Not surprising to see Sainristil stick out here, just another example of data matching eye test. He has been phenomenal in his switch to defense this season. While his coverage ratings are not as high, at this point it is fair to see he has taken over the Dax Hill role in the defense, not Rod Moore. With that said, Moore's numbers aren't surprising either as he has been more of a true FS even in three safety looks with RJ Moten and Makari Paige. The only observation I would make there is that Paige has one more rush compared to Moore, but Moore generated pressure while Paige has not. Moten has been the most used pass rusher from the secondary. At 6'0" 223lbs, Moten is a freak athlete with a decent size. He plays safety, but his skill set is very similar to Khaleke Hudson, and in some ways, Michigan is using him in this new scheme like they used the Viper position in the past. At the linebacker position, Junior Colson and Michael Barrett have been pretty efficient with 1 sack each, and 3 and 4 pressures respectively. Barrett is a former Viper who has converted to a WILL linebacker in the new defensive scheme, but he grades out as one of the better pass rushers in this group with Sainristil. Whenever Nikhai Hill-Green returns, it will be interesting to see how Michigan plays the linebacker position. I do want to call out Will Johnson here. I know it is only 2 snaps, but going 2 for 2 is as good as he could do. In terms of replacing Dax Hill, he is the future of that hybrid nickel/safety. He has the height, size, speed, and talent to be a mismatch nightmare in the box. With the play of DJ Turner, Gemon Green, and Sainristil at such an elite level, he is currently locked into CB4. We have discussed how the secondary may be Michigan's strongest group, but I wonder if they are part of the answer to Michigan's pass rush. Johnson and Sainristil especially bring such versatility to the defense, would more Dime and other 6DB sets help Michigan?

