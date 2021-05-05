 Stats and numbers to know surrounding Michigan Wolverines football in the NFL Draft.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: Jim Harbaugh With Yet Another Loaded Michigan Draft Class

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines' football program put together yet another outstanding NFL Draft class this year, finishing with one of the biggest hauls in the entire country. Jim Harbaugh has had no problem getting his guys to the NFL during his six years at U-M, and this year's draft class epitomized that sentiment once again.

Below are the facts, statistics and numbers to know surrounding not only this year's Michigan draft class, but also where the Wolverines rank in some of the top all-time NFL Draft statistics, an event that dates all the way back to 1936.

RELATED: New Atlanta Falcon Jalen Mayfield Provides Injury Update, Discusses Potential Position Switch

RELATED: New England Patriots Draft Michigan's Cam McGrone In Fifth Round

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 49-22 record during his six years at U-M. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

2nd Defensive end off the board when Kwity Paye heard his name called at No. 21 by the Indianapolis Colts. Many prognosticators had him as the best edge rusher in this year's draft class, but Miami (FL)'s Jaelan Phillips narrowly edged him out by going three spots higher at No. 18 to the Miami Dolphins.

3 Draftable Wolverine players who never heard their names called — tight end Nick Eubanks, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp and kicker Quinn Nordin. The former two immediately signed free agent deals, however, with Eubanks inking with the Dallas Cowboys and Kemp with the Green Bay Packers. Nordin is still a free agent.

3rd Straight year Michigan had at least one first-round pick, a feat the school had not achieved since 1994-96. Paye was U-M's lone first-round selection this year, center Cesar Ruiz was the only one in 2020, and linebacker Devin Bush and defensive end Rashan Gary each came off the board in the first round in 2019. U-M impressively registered at least one first rounder in six straight drafts from 1991-96, spanning the Gary Moeller and early Lloyd Carr eras. Running back Tim Biakabutuka was the only one in 1996 and wideout Derrick Alexander the lone choice in 1994, while a trio of Wolverines went in the opening frame in 1995 — running back Tyrone Wheatley, cornerback Ty Law and offensive tackle Trezelle Jenkins.

4th Time Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh drafted a Michigan player since his brother took over in Ann Arbor, when the organization took fullback Ben Mason in the fifth round. The previous three instances were defensive lineman Willie Henry in 2016, defensive lineman Chris Wormley in 2017 and offensive guard Ben Bredeson in 2020.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ieS10aGUtbnVtYmVycy1qaW0taGFyYmF1Z2gtd2l0aC15ZXQt YW5vdGhlci1sb2FkZWQtbWljaGlnYW4tZHJhZnQtY2xhc3MiCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlj aGlnYW4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZieS10aGUtbnVtYmVycy1qaW0t aGFyYmF1Z2gtd2l0aC15ZXQtYW5vdGhlci1sb2FkZWQtbWljaGlnYW4tZHJh ZnQtY2xhc3MmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=