Below are the facts, statistics and numbers to know surrounding not only this year's Michigan draft class, but also where the Wolverines rank in some of the top all-time NFL Draft statistics, an event that dates all the way back to 1936.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program put together yet another outstanding NFL Draft class this year, finishing with one of the biggest hauls in the entire country. Jim Harbaugh has had no problem getting his guys to the NFL during his six years at U-M, and this year's draft class epitomized that sentiment once again.

2nd Defensive end off the board when Kwity Paye heard his name called at No. 21 by the Indianapolis Colts. Many prognosticators had him as the best edge rusher in this year's draft class, but Miami (FL)'s Jaelan Phillips narrowly edged him out by going three spots higher at No. 18 to the Miami Dolphins.

3 Draftable Wolverine players who never heard their names called — tight end Nick Eubanks, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp and kicker Quinn Nordin. The former two immediately signed free agent deals, however, with Eubanks inking with the Dallas Cowboys and Kemp with the Green Bay Packers. Nordin is still a free agent.

3rd Straight year Michigan had at least one first-round pick, a feat the school had not achieved since 1994-96. Paye was U-M's lone first-round selection this year, center Cesar Ruiz was the only one in 2020, and linebacker Devin Bush and defensive end Rashan Gary each came off the board in the first round in 2019. U-M impressively registered at least one first rounder in six straight drafts from 1991-96, spanning the Gary Moeller and early Lloyd Carr eras. Running back Tim Biakabutuka was the only one in 1996 and wideout Derrick Alexander the lone choice in 1994, while a trio of Wolverines went in the opening frame in 1995 — running back Tyrone Wheatley, cornerback Ty Law and offensive tackle Trezelle Jenkins.